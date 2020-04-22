Wai Ora plan change decisions version notified - Waikato Regional Council

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 13:51

Waikato Regional Council has today notified the decisions version of its groundbreaking Healthy Rivers/Wai Ora plan change.

It replaces previous notified versions of Proposed Waikato Regional Plan Change 1: Waikato and WaipÄ River Catchments.

The council had until 22 April 2020 to make a decision on written and oral submissions to the plan change, first notified in October 2016 followed by a variation in 2018. The submissions were considered last year by an independent five-person hearings panel.

At an extraordinary meeting last month (18 March) the council supported notification of the hearings panel recommendations.

The council has been conscious of the extraordinary times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for our farmers the effects of the drought too.

The council has continued to review this developing situation and, as a result of the pandemic, the council this month applied to the Environment Court to extend the appeals period from the minimum 30 working days to 50 working days. This would give submitters and their legal counsel a time extension to late June-early July to lodge their appeals with the Environment Court.

A response from the court had not been received at the time of notification; however, updates will be published at www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/healthyrivers.

As part of the notification of the plan change:

a public notice has been published in today’s Waikato Times and NZ Herald

letters to all submitters will be lodged with NZ Post this week

the decisions version of proposed plan change 1 and related documents have been published on www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/healthyrivers

printed copies of the decisions version of the plan change and the recommendations are available on request from the council.