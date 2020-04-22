Auckland Town Hall Rich List: Council told to 'put up or shut up'

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 15:51

"Auckland Council need to clarify, or get out of the way," says the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance responding to objections Auckland Council CEO Stephen Town has made about the imminent publication of the inaugural Auckland Town Hall Rich List.

The Alliance is releasing the correspondence from and to the Council in relation to Alliance researchers making attempts to error check the information before its publication.

"The Town Hall Rich List collates already publicly available information concerning the pay of staff over $250,000," says Jo Holmes, the Alliance’s spokesperson. "For some of the staff the mid-points of $20,000 bands have had to be used, so of course we would ask whether those staff are willing to provide the exact figures."

"All of these individuals are paid more than many Government Ministers. They enjoy job security greater than just about every employee in the private sector right now. Their generous salaries are funded by the ratepayers we represent. The Town Hall Rich List does little more than collate publicly available information on those values, and it sticks that the Council is trying to stop ratepayers from seeing where their money is going."