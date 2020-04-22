Investing ethically in the COVID crisis - Mindful Money

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 15:56

On Thursday afternoon at 4pm, Mindful Money’s CEO, Barry Coates will be talking to Andrew Lance, Chief Investment Officer for Simplicity. We will be live on Zoom, and broadcast on Facebook Live. We’ll have a short and sharp discussion on ethics, returns and Simplicity’s amazing growth in funds under management.

Barry Coates will be posing the questions, including:

"Simplicity has been a disrupter in the KiwiSaver sector. We will be asking Andrew how their ethical stance fits with being a low fees provider. Can passive funds really deliver on ethics or is it a light green option?

The seminars will explore the returns to ethical funds and their resilience in a crisis. Analysis of returns over the past quarter show ethical KiwiSaver funds, including Simplicity, significantly outperformed the average. Has Simplicity’s performance benefited from going ethical?

As oil prices go through the floor, is it just the long-running decline in coal, oil and gas stocks that produce high returns for ethical funds, or are there other influences?