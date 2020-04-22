Mayor asks Remuneration Authority for freeze on elected member pay

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 16:48

Whanganui District Council Mayor, Hamish McDouall, has asked the Government’s Remuneration Authority to consider a pay freeze for the district’s elected members for the 2020/21 year.

Mayor McDouall has written to the Remuneration Authority asking them not to issue a determination for the 2020/21 year, and instead roll over the pay levels set for the current year.

He says the Council has no authority over elected member remuneration.

"That is set by the Remuneration Authority, which independently determines how much money councils need to set aside to pay elected members each year. The amounts paid depend on the size of each role and the time commitment expected of each elected member.

"I have discussed the issue with Councillors and there was a consensus agreement that we should not receive a pay rise when many in our community will be suffering financial hardship," Mayor McDouall says.

"For many in our community the ability to cover Council rates is becoming more difficult. All councils are looking to balance this cost to the community with the need to continue the work they are currently undertaking as well as planning for the future."

Mayor McDouall says he did not include the Whanganui Rural Community Board in his request.

"I have not consulted the Board and it has long been my belief that the Board members have been significantly underpaid for their work and their commitment to communities, and the distances they must travel to represent the rural sector."

The Council’s Chief Executive, Mr Kym Fell, has indicated that he will not accept any increases to his salary for the rest of his contract term, which ends in January 2023.