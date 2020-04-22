We’re going on a bear hunt - NZ Post

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 16:56

New Zealand Post is inviting the public to Share their Bears as part of a special stamp issue, commemorating the nation’s combined response to COVID-19 and the Level 4 lockdown.

In partnership with NZ Bear Hunt and New Zealand Red Cross, NZ Post Head of Stamps Antony Harris says the issue celebrates the Kiwi spirit, which couldn’t be dampened by the lockdown.

"The hearts of New Zealand families have been captured by the phenomenon of the Bear Hunt. Through the simple act of putting a teddy bear in the window of their homes, New Zealanders have been able to participate in creating a magical experience for kids (and big kids) during a stressful time," he says.

"We’re asking Kiwis to post a photo of their bears in their windows at home on our Facebook page, and to tell us a bit about their toys and life at home. Six will be chosen to be featured on the stamps," Mr Harris says.

From the sale of every stamp sheet, $3 will be donated to New Zealand Red Cross while they continue to support New Zealanders to stay home and save lives.

"Please remember to only show us photos of your own house. While you take your picture, make sure to look out for pedestrians and vehicles and follow physical distancing rules."

Mail volumes were significantly down in Level 4, as New Zealanders could only send essential mail.

"But our research shows us that Kiwis really value having a mail service, and the connections it brings. This Bear Hunt celebrates one way in which Kiwis kept connections alive, while we were kept apart."

The Share your Bears campaign closes on Tuesday April 28.

Entries can be submitted via the pinned Share your Bears post on the NZ Post Stamps and Coins Facebook page.