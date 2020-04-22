Stand at Dawn but stay in your bubble

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 17:04

Hamilton City Council is encouraging residents to ‘Stand at Dawn’ but stay in their bubble this Anzac Day.

The Council is supporting the Stand at Dawn campaign, initiated by the Royal New Zealand Returned Services Association (RSA) and New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), to mark Anzac Day while in lockdown.

For the first time since Anzac Day was introduced in 1916, memorial services across New Zealand are cancelled, to keep our community safe during COVID-19.

To ensure our tradition of commemorating our veterans and service personnel is carried out despite the lockdown, Stand at Dawn is asking Kiwis to gather in their bubbles at 6am on Anzac Day to pay their respects.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says while many people will be upset to miss the traditional Dawn and Civic parades, this was "the best possible compromise".

"This is a chance for all of us to come together in our streets, in our suburbs and in our city to feel part of something that is much bigger than all of us. Anzac Day has very deep significance for New Zealanders and while we might be doing it differently this year, it is just as meaningful."

The RSA and NZDF are suggesting people ‘Stand at Dawn’ at their letterbox, front door, in their lounge rooms, balconies, or driveway. However, if residents are doing so outdoors in their neighbourhoods, they need to stay within their bubble and maintain physical distancing from other bubbles.

The Council is reminding people that under Alert Level 4, non-essential travel and interactions with others outside our bubbles are prohibited.

To protect the wellbeing of the community, Hamiltonians should not move around the city to mark Anzac Day, Mayor Southgate said.

"Even if a memorial site is in your neighbourhood, please stay at your house, stand at dawn and do your part to keep people safe."

Hamilton RSA President Jan Luttrell says: "We are, of course, very disappointed that Anzac Day has needed to be cancelled this year, and hope the people of Hamilton and the Waikato will join us in standing at dawn as well as the other options for Anzac services online, on radio and television."

"Many families are putting pictures of poppies in their windows and some have been uploaded to the Hamilton RSA Facebook page. That’s so heart-warming to see and we really appreciate that interaction."

The Council has prepared a special Anzac Day video which will be posted to our Facebook page on Saturday.

RNZ will be broadcasting the official dawn service from 6am on 1143AM and 101.0FM, at rnz.co.nz/radio and via the RNZ app. This will include The Last Post, Ode of Remembrance, national anthems and an address by Ron Mark, Minister of Defence and Minister for Veterans.

An Anzac Day programme will be broadcast on TVNZ1 at 11am.

Footage of Hamilton’s 2019 Anzac Day ceremony can be viewed here : https://www.hamilton.govt.nz/our-city/cityevents/anzacday/Pages/ANZAC%20Day.aspx