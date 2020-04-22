Mangaheia Bridge to be reopened next week after collective effort

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 17:08

A huge collective effort by Gisborne District Council contractors means that Mangaheia Bridge no.1 on Tauwhareparae Road will be reopened next week.

An alternative structural repair design has been agreed upon by engineers which cuts the closure time without compromising safety.

Contractors are aiming to have the bridge reopened to heavy vehicles on Wednesday 29 April, depending on the concrete pouring and curing process.

The repair was initially expected to take up to six weeks. Tauwhareparae Road is a important route for forestry and farming in TairÄwhiti and the closure has a significant impact on these industries.

Security staff will be based at the bridge 24 hours per day during the repair to ensure no heavy vehicles cross the bridge during the concrete curing period.

Council Journeys infrastructure manager Dave Hadfield said that this revised timeline and repair plan is testament to the project team’s tireless study of alternative repair options for the bridge.

"The team understands the importance of this bridge to the forestry and farming communities and they looked at every possible option available throughout last weekend in what’s been a huge collective effort by all involved.

"Further progress updates will be provided as the repair continues," said Mr Hadfield.

The bridge is currently open to utes and light vehicles with a weight limit of up to 5 tonnes.