Stay in your bubble when you Stand at Dawn

Wednesday, 22 April, 2020 - 17:28

ANZAC Day services across New Zealand have been cancelled, but that doesn't mean you can't commemorate the sacrifice of our service personnel - but keep in mind we will still be at Alert Level 4 so please stay in your bubble.

"People are finding great alternate ways of remembering and commemorating our veterans and service personnel this year; however, we all know the rules by now - stay home and save lives," says our Mayor Sandra Goudie.

"If you’re joining the national # StandAtDawn campaign being jointly led by the RSA and New Zealand Defence Force, please ensure you stay in your bubble."

The Thames monument will be lit up in red as per normal, but due to the difficulty of current times and the fact that we cannot operate our normal commemorations, we will be having the monument lit in red for a whole week as a sign of respect.

The Thames Valley Emergency Operations Centre Controller Garry Towler had a briefing with Police earlier today.

"Like Easter, this is not a normal holiday weekend and Police have confirmed they will be operating checkpoints and exercising less tolerance this time around with regard to those caught breaching the lockdown rules," says Mr Towler. "Be warned, there will be zero tolerance for people coming to their holiday homes and undertaking non-essential travel so stay put in your permanent place of residence and help protect our small communities."

New Zealand doesn't move into COVID-19 Alert Level 3 until Tuesday 28 April. For more information about Alert Level 3 click here.

If you suspect a breach of the guidelines, you can report them online here. (Don't ring 111 as that is for emergencies only).

What's your COVID-19 activity?

New Zealand moved into Alert Level 4 on the 26 March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This alert level encouraged New Zealanders to work from home and to stay within their bubble. These changes meant we can only leave home to access essential services.

Several New Zealand universities are researching the effect of these restrictions in response to COVID-19 on people’s physical activity and wellbeing. Their aim is to find out how the different alert levels have affected physical activity in New Zealand and how these changes may contribute to improving our population's health in the future.

They need your help to complete the survey. It's open to everyone 18 years and older living in New Zealand during the lockdown. Please share it with friends, colleagues, and family members. The survey will take approximately 10 minutes of your time and your input is hugely appreciated by all the researchers involved in this project.

Click here to take the survey.

Update on our Council services

Drinking water - Water quality issues can arise in community facilities and businesses that have been closed under Alert Level 4 and are preparing to reopen under Alert Level 3, as water may have been sitting idle in your pipes and stagnated or deteriorated.

The following actions are recommended to prevent water quality issues arising:

Sufficiently flush all of your taps/faucets so that the water is clear or appears normal.

Please note flushing may take longer if you have a large premises or there are still water quality issues after flushing has been completed.

When flushing your taps it is recommended you use an outdoor tap which is at the furthest point from the road and any faucets or fountains that you drink from.

Check your water tank has enough water to ensure you have adequate capacity/volume to operate upon return to normal service activities.

Check for any observable physical matter in the tank (i.e. Animals / leaves etc).

Check that all localised treatment systems are operating correctly, such as pumps are working, filters are checked and that they are in good condition and operating or have been replaced and UV systems are turned on and working.

There are sufficient chemical stocks for treating water (i.e. chlorine solutions).

Check for any blockages, leaks or breaks in pipes and taps and fix these where required.

If you are still having issues with maintaining your drinking-water quality after checking the above, contact us. Contact details can be found at the bottom of this press release.

Kerbside - Changes still remain in place during Level 3. Fortnightly collections and all rubbish and recycling must be bagged and placed in your recycling wheelie bin before 7:30am on collection day. We are accepting blue council bags, bagged recycling, and mixed glass. Click here for more information.

Kerbside collections for tomorrow, Thursday 23 April:

Thames South Rural

Dogs - Reminder that pets are part of your bubble now and under Alert Level 3.

Have your dog on lead at all times

Maintain a 2-metre distance from others

Keep your walks to your local neighbourhood

Pick up your dog’s poo, please carry bags with you

Make sure your property has somewhere to keep your dog safe, secure and under control (and in the shade) where they will not be a nuisance to neighbours

Ensure your dog is registered and wears a registration tag at all times

Council services - For updates on all other Council services such as Kerbside rubbish collections, water restrictions, playgrounds, parks and reserves, boat ramps, freedom camping, roading, public toilets, consents, applications, rates and more see tcdc.govt.nz/COVID-19.

Business support

We’re getting on the phone this week to call around local businesses for a wellbeing check-in and to offer up connections to the funding and professional support services available to those hit hard by COVID-19.

The outreach is part of the Waikato Busieness Support Initiative, led by our regional economic development agency Te Waka.

Businesses across the Waikato are being contacted and the feedback will help Te Waka focus on the right areas to support business recovery beyond the lockdown.

We are targeting owners of small to medium-sized firms and we’ll be asking a few questions (in confidence) about intentions of re-opening, staff numbers and retention, and support received to date.

Our Council’s Economic Development and Communications Group Manager Laurna White says we are hoping for a clearer picture of the priority needs among our business community in this time of rapid change.

"We’ve been surprised to hear how many businesses have not accessed the wage subsidy from government," Mrs White says.

"Some businesses need help with cashflow, others need help getting themselves online and some may be looking for growth," she says. "We’ll be able to connect you with the portfolio of tools Te Waka has available to help.

"The calls should also reassure business owners that help and resources are available to help them navigate their way through this uncertain time," Mrs White says.

If calls aren’t answered we are sending an email with a survey link.

Read more about the Waikato Business Support imitative at waikatobusinesssupport.nz and register for a call-back, or phone for help on 07 929 4673.

Rock wall construction to start on SH25

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that work to build a rock wall to protect a coastal section of State Highway 25 has started this week.

The section of SH25 near Kereta Bay, about 24 kms south of Coromandel Town, needs to be repaired as the road is in danger of falling away.

Acting Waikato Transport Systems Manager Rob Campbell says these essential works will ensure the road remains safe for all road users.

"We need to start this work now, or risk greater disruption if a part of SH25 were to wash away. There are three separate slips that have been getting steadily worse in the past few months, so we need to put protection in place."

The road will be down to one lane for the duration of the project. People travelling between Thames and Coromandel Town should be prepared for 5 to 10 minute delays.

For more information click here.

Fire seasons

Our area has moved from a prohibited fire season to a restricted fire season.

"Although the fire seasons have changed, there appears to be some ill-thought-out burn-offs taking place this week," says our Thames Valley Emergency Operations Centre Controller Garry Towler. "The weather may feel cooler but there is still a risk as conditions are dry and we don’t expect any significant rain until early May. We need to focus on minimising the risk so we’re asking for your patience and understanding during these extraordinary times and please don’t light any outdoor fires just yet."

With COVID-19, several FENZ personnel have had to stand down which has put pressure on resources. "We don't want to pull our people out of their bubbles, risking their own and their family's health, because of unnecessary fires," says Paul Shaw, Principal Waikato Rural Fire Officer. "We will always be there to look after our communities when life, property and the environment are at risk, but right now we’re also asking that everyone does what they can to minimise the risk."

You can also help by clearing of any grass, bush or rubbish that may be covering the yellow fire hydrants outside your house. Every second counts when responding to an emergency. Please only do this if it is safe to do and you are not at risk of breaking your bubble.

Stay informed, get support or contact us:

Free phone 0800 800 405 is available between 7am-7pm daily for anyone struggling to get food, groceries, medication or other household goods and services. Find more here on what support is available during lockdown and some ways to stay connected.

Check our website's COVID-19 page for local information, daily updates and advice on how people can stay connected.

Tune into the radio - We’re advertising on local radio stations any important updates and our Mayor Sandra has an interview with CFM on Mondays, Gold FM on Tuesdays and with Coromandel More FM on Thursdays.

Newspapers - Keep an eye out in the local newspapers that are still running as we are advertising Council information in some of those.