Massey University a 'leading contributor to UN Sustainable Development Goals'

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 03:16

Times Higher Education has again ranked Massey University within the top 200 in all Sustainability Development Goals (SDG’s) measured and inside the top 100 for each new added goal this year.

Overall the University ranked in the top 100 for 11 SDG’s, with four in the top 50, including 10th in the world for ‘Sustainable Cities and Communities’, 20th for ‘Partnership of the Goals’, 25th for ‘Zero Hunger’ and 37th for ‘Climate Action’.

First published in 2019 based on 11 of the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the 2020 rankings are the first to feature all 17 goals. The rankings are part of THE’s pioneering initiative to recognise universities across the world for their social and economic impact based on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

"In 2019 Massey was the only NZ university ranked in every goal measured. It’s great to again be recognised for the widespread impact of our sustainability impact" says Massey University Director of Sustainability Dr Allanah Ryan.

"These are fantastic results considering the number of universities ranked this year will have greatly increased. To be ranked in the top 10 globally for ‘Sustainable Cities and Communities’ is a great acknowledgement of the world leading research and teaching that occurs at Massey."

"Our increase in SDG 13 ‘Climate Action’ is also pleasing. At the University we have had a real focus in this area with full support from the Vice-Chancellor and senior leadership. So to move from the 101-200 band last year into the world top 50 at 37th place is fantastic."

Overall rankings are based on SDG 17 ‘Partnership of the Goals’, together with each university's top three rankings. The 2020 rankings are based on data collection from around 850 universities (up from 500 in 2019) with seven out of eight of the NZ universities now participating (up from four last year).

"Given the increased global participation with the rankings, Massey University is very pleased with a ranking of 60th overall, and with our increases in key areas" says Massey University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jan Thomas.

"We’ve set ourselves an ambitious target to be carbon neutral by 2030 and have committed to range of initiatives through our Climate Action Plan, including becoming the first New Zealand university to offset the carbon emissions from its staff travel with Air New Zealand."

Massey University offers a dedicated Masters of Sustainable Development Goals , also available by distance education. For more information about sustainability at Massey University see here: https://www.massey.ac.nz/massey/initiatives/sustainability/sustainability_home.cfm