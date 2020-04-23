Caution advised with Level 3 changes - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 10:27

Waste Management has confirmed its Innes Street transfer station will open on Tuesday (April 28) when the country drops to COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

For the first two weeks, the transfer station will be open weekdays from 7.30am-4.30pm and 9.30am-3.30pm across the weekend, with the operation reviewed after that.

The bag cage for missed rubbish will be set up at the front of the station.

The recycling chutes will not be open because they still require manual sorting, but there will be capacity for glass recycling.

Council’s director of liveable communities Andrew White says there’s opportunity for people to save other cleaned recyclables when COVID alert levels are further reduced.

"We understand Waste Management will be strictly controlling the site with a solid traffic management plan to control the vehicle flow outside, with all number plates recorded should contact tracing be necessary," says Mr White.

"Waste Management have requested that, where possible, people hold back a bit during that first week so there isn’t a mad rush of vehicles there."

The community is asked to be patient and follow the instructions at the station.

Only one person will be able to exit each vehicle and all visitors must practice social distancing guidelines.

There will be no cash payments, only EFTPOS. The city’s rubbish and recycling service will continue as usual and people are encouraged to compost as much as they can.

Council’s public-facing services, including customer services at Awarua Fitzherbert Street, Bright Street and Te Puia, will remain closed to protect both staff and the community.

City Watch and parking warden operations will remain on hold, while environmental health and animal control officers will have limited public contact.

Playgrounds will stay shut but the mountain bike trails in Fox Street will open on Tuesday.

The Olympic Pool Complex, HB Williams Memorial Library, War Memorial Theatre and Lawson Field Theatre are also still closed through Level 3. TairÄwhiti Museum will remain closed but staff continue to carry out essential activities on site to ensure the continued safety of taonga.

Council bills can still be paid online and anyone having trouble paying or accessing that option should contact customer service by email or phone. There will be no penalties for late payments and Council continues to look at ways to alleviate financial pressure on the wider community.

While the move to Alert Level 3 allows more sporting activity, like surfing and hiking, Council’s Emergency Coordination Centre group controller Dave Wilson reminds people to be safe in their outdoor ventures.

"Now is not the time to take up a more adventurous sport or try and pull tricks and moves that will not only endanger you, but potentially others too," he said.

The ECC was stood up at COVID-19 Alert Level 2 and remains in place.

People are encouraged to access all Council services through the website www.gdc.govt.nz or 0800 653 800.