Hastings kerbside recycling collection to resume at Level 3

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 12:37

With the move to Level 3, kerbside recycling collection in Hastings will resume this Tuesday, April 28, for glass, paper and cardboard only.

Hastings District Council has been working with its contractors to ensure this work can be carried out safely and looks forward to again supporting people’s recycling efforts.

At this time plastic and cans will not be collected as they cannot be recycled due to the manual sorting process required to prepare them for markets which under current conditions cannot be safely performed.

"While our aim, and that of our Waste Minimisation and Management Plan, is to minimise the volume of waste going to landfill, we have to put the safety of people first," said Hastings District Council group manager asset management Craig Thew.

"As soon as the situation changes and this service can be resumed safely we will begin collecting plastic and cans again - but at this stage we are unsure when this will be. We will keep the community informed."

We are not recommending households continue to store these materials due to the inability to give a date when we would be able to recycle them again. However if a household wants to, has the space, and is properly cleaning the product before storing it in a safe and dry place then that is their choice.

There are no changes to collection days, please have your recycling out by 7am on your usual collection day. In recognition that there is likely to be a lot of recycling material stockpiled, council asks residents not to put it all out in the first week, rather stagger it over a few weeks to avoid overloading the services and preventing each area to be completed each day.

The glass will need to be in a separate container (not a cardboard box that can break and become a health and safety hazard) from the paper and cardboard.

All public recycling stations will remain closed during Level 3, including rural green bins, and council thanks rural residents for their patience.

HDC’s official orange rubbish bag kerbside collection will continue as it has been during Level 4, and these official council bags can be dropped off at the Henderson Road refuse transfer station for free during opening hours.

Work is underway to enable the Henderson Rd transfer station to open to the public. MORE…

While all account holders will be able to use the transfer station from Tuesday, it will not be open to the public until changes in payment approaches and contact-tracing systems are in place as well as allowing for physical distancing requirements to be managed.

In regards to the new kerbside recycling service that was due to start in May, this has been delayed until June due to the Covid Level 4 restrictions creating delays, but delivery of the new black recycling crates will resume during Level 3.

The community will be informed if there are any further significant changes to rubbish and recycling services, and updates will be posted on the council website www.hastingsdc.govt/waste

Remember:

Keep your recycling clean

Glass must be put out in a separate container to paper and cardboard

Glass cannot be presented in cardboard boxes (it won’t be collected as boxes can easily break becoming a Health and Safety hazard).

Have your recycling at your kerbside on your usual collection day by 7am

We are not collecting plastic and cans via the kerbside recycling service until further notice.