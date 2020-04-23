Update 5: COVID-19 information for the Tararua District

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 13:05

On Monday, Central Government announced we will transition to Alert Level 3 (AL3) on Tuesday, 28 April 2020. Information about Alert Level 3 restrictions and allowances can be found on the Unite Against COVID-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz

We will provide an update on council service arrangements for AL3 on Friday 24 April, once we have finalised some operational details. In the meantime, we’d like to share an update on the local response and some information on things to think about as we work towards transitioning to AL3.

Update on the local response

Tararua District Council’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) continues to operate. The EOC is focused on maintaining essential services and coordinating community welfare needs, as well as planning for social and economic recovery. Over the course of the Alert Level 4 (AL4) lockdown, we have observed some incredible efforts from the community to support each other:

Woodville Lions and Eketahuna Health Centre contacted over 70’s in their area to check in with their health and welfare needs. Our local iwi, NgÄti Kahungunu ki TÄmaki nui-a-Rua and Rangitane o Tamaki nui a Rua Incorporated are actively supporting family and whanau to stay safely in their homes through delivery of food packages, welfare checks and facilitating access to health services. Foodbanks are continuing to do deliveries to those in need and ensuring safety of volunteers and recipients.

Metalform is creating more than 7,000 plastic protective face shields a day. These are being sent to food processors, pharmacies and district health boards.

We also want to thank each and every one of you for your commitment to the lockdown. To all those who have volunteered, called vulnerable community members, worked from home and stayed home. We ask that everyone maintains this level of responsibility and continues to support each other by staying home and maintaining their bubble.

Things to consider as we prepare to transition to AL3

Flush your water systems

Water left sitting in pipes could have changed in quality for restaurants, gyms, schools and other buildings that have been unoccupied during the AL4 lockdown.

It is important to ensure the safety of your buildings water systems before they are reoccupied by flushing water through all points of use within buildings.

Follow the guidelines for preparing to return to work

Businesses have been given permission to start preparing for limited opening next week. For those who will be able to operate under AL3, this is a time for you to prepare your place of work. This is a time to clean, stock shelves and set up for the transition, it is not an invitation to begin business as usual and it is important to follow the Central Government guidelines for business preparations.