Taupo Airport open for essential services at Alert Level 4

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 14:31

Taupō Airport Authority is reminding the community that the Taupō Airport remains fully operational for essential services at Alert Level 4.

Taupō Airport Authority General Manager Rhys Frearson said the airport continues to provide an important link with the rest of New Zealand.

"Whilst we may not be facilitating our normal scheduled flights for passengers, the airport remains an important asset for the Taupō community," he said.

"Residents may see flights arriving or departing which are providing a link for essential workers, medical flights and Civil Defence.

"As part of this, we would like to advise residents living in the vicinity of the airport that they may notice additional air traffic tonight, Thursday 23 April, due to an Air Force C130 Hercules aircraft carrying out routine training operations.

"Thank you for your understanding," Mr Frearson said.