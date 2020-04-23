Enquiries ongoing following crash on Poolburn-Moa Creek Road - NZ Police

|
Emergency services have responded about 10.30am today following the discovery of a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Poolburn-Moa Creek Road.
The crash is thought to have occurred overnight.
One person was sadly found deceased at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has carried out an examination, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash will continue.
