Police investigating suspicious house fire in Whangarei - NZ Police

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 15:06

Northland Police are making enquiries following a house fire at an address on Matai Street, Whangarei, which occurred around 10.20pm yesterday.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

All occupants inside the address made it out safely.

A person was seen running away from the address around the time of the fire.

Area enquiries were made at the time to locate this person however they were unsuccessful.

A scene guard was in place overnight and Police are working with fire safety investigators to establish the cause of the fire.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the fire to contact Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dave Hamilton from Whangarei Police by phoning 105 or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.