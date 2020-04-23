Serious crash in Tauwhare - NZ Police

|
Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on Scotsman Valley Road in Tauwhare.
It happend around 1:25pm about halfway between Bell Road and Pukemoremore Road.
Indications are that there are serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
