Stay within your ability for recreation - Western Waikato Emergency Operating Centre

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 15:09

Adrenalin-junkie enthusiasts are being asked to wait before embarking on their favourite recreational activities.

High-risk activities such as mountain biking, jet skiing and boating remain prohibited until New Zealand reaches Alert Level 2 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions have been in place for New Zealanders since Thursday 26 March and will continue until Alert Level 3 is in place on Tuesday 28 April.

Western Waikato Emergency Operations Centre duty controller, Dave Simes, said parks with difficult terrain will remain closed due to the higher risk of injury or medical care required.

"At Alert Level 4, walks and other activities like cycling or scootering are fine, provided you keep a 2-metre distance from anybody outside of your household," Simes said.

"More recreation options will be allowed at Alert Level 3, but any parks or recreational areas which have difficult terrain or pose a risk of injury, or may require rescue or medical care, will remain closed until further notice."

"Check the www.covid19.govt.nz website for what new activities will be allowed from Tuesday onwards."

Recreational reserves and park closures will be determined by the Department of Conservation or relevant territorial authority who are required to assess the risk at Alert Level 3.

"Pirongia Mountain Bike Park on Sainsbury Road will remain closed due to the classification of difficult terrain and potential risk of medical care or rescue required if things should go wrong but not all tracks across Waipa, Waitomo and Otorohanga will be closed."

"Check your local council website to see what recreational parks, reserves and tracks will be open before you head out."

Simes reminded people to keep their own safety at front of mind.

"Stay within your abilities and choose activities that are local, which you can do safely, and which do not involve interacting with other people, or equipment touched by other people," Simes added.

Visit www.covid19.govt.nz for more information about alert levels and frequently asked questions.

Kia mauri tau. Kia ngākau aroha. E noho ki te kāinga. Tiakina te tangata.

Be calm. Be kind