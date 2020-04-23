NCC releases its Response to Recovery Plan: Alert Level 3

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 15:56

Napier City Council has unveiled its support initiatives for businesses and individuals as the city recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says "Napier is a great place with strong resilient people who have been so kind to each other through the lock down period. It gives me every confidence that we can pull together to really make the recovery happen. Our first step is to make the most of what we can do under Alert Level 3 conditions, which is hopefully where we will be soon."

Council’s Response to Recovery Plan: Alert Level 3, released today, describes how Napier workplaces, clubs, facilities and households can function under Alert Level 3. Central Government has said that the transition from Level 4 to Level 3 is shifting from "essential" to "safe". The plan incorporates these messages and encourages locals to identify the opportunities and roadblocks to successfully functioning in Alert Level 3. It also outlines what information and support is available from Council and other organisations as the city recovers from the pandemic.

Council support includes providing tailored advice to enable various industries to operate safely in Alert Level 3 including hospitality and construction. Payments for difference license types such as food and liquor will be deferred. Council is also advocating for rent relief for commercial tenants, particularly those in the central city. Rates and rent relief is being provided where Government support is not available, such as no late payment penalties for this quarter with reduced penalties being considered for the rest of the year. Government funding is being sought for infrastructure projects that are ready to go and will support local employment and contractors while contributing to the future vision for our city.

A personal service is key to Council’s approach when helping businesses and individuals navigate their way through the Alert Levels.

"We want our residents and business to know that we are here for them. If they have any questions, or just need direction on where to go for help, they can call us. We don’t want anybody falling through the gaps" says Mayor Wise.

Making a plan is a key task for all Napier businesses, households and individuals over the coming days and weeks.

"I understand that this is a tough and unsettling time for many people in Napier. Making a plan will help to ensure you come out of this pandemic as strongly as possible," says Mayor Wise.

Council’s website provides a range of information and links to show how people can develop a plan for themselves or their business through the various pandemic Alert Levels.

As the pandemic recovery period evolves, so too will Council’s plans. This will ensure the appropriate level of support is provided to Napier’s businesses and individuals. Updates to the plan will be released as the Government announces the beginning of each new Alert Level period.

"We will always be guided by looking at what is best for Napier. We will explore every opportunity we can that will help our businesses, create employment and support individuals," says Mayor Wise.

"A full recovery from the pandemic will take some time. We can’t be certain about what Napier’s economy will look like after the pandemic is over. However our plans are designed to make sure our city is as resilient as it can be."

The Response to Recovery Plan: Alert Level 3, can be viewed on NCC’s website, along with a summary of Council’s actions and initiatives.

www.napier.govt.nz keyword search #recoveryplan