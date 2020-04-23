Rubbish and recycling consultation - WDC

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 17:35

WAIMATE DIstrict RUBBISH AND RECYCLING Consultation gets underway

Consultation on the future of Waimate District’s rubbish and recycling services is underway.

Waimate District Council’s Rubbish and Recycling Services Consultation Document is being delivered to all properties within the district this week and outlines three options for residents to consider and provide feedback on. The options range from a multi-bin system to the current system.

Residents can provide their feedback using the submission form included with the document or via Council’s online submission form at waimatedc.govt.nz.

Waimate District’s current rubbish and recycling service includes an 80 litre urban rubbish bin and recycling crate collected weekly, and a 240 litre rural rubbish bin collected fortnightly as well as several rural recycling drop-off stations, and a private service for green waste collection. The current rubbish and recycling service contract expires on 30 June 2021.

We know this is a topic that a lot of people will be interested in, and we encourage residents to share their views with us through this consultation process.

Waimate District Council Asset Manager Dan Mitchell says Council is focussed on reducing waste taken to landfill and to provide sustainable and innovative solutions now and in the future.

"The consultation document has a number of options to consider and it is really important that people engage with this process as the decision made will be in place for at least 15 years. Some options are an increase on the current level of service, enable significant improvements on waste minimisation, and reduce exposure to increased costs in the future."

The consultation period is open from Thursday 23 April 2020 until 4pm Friday 22 May 2020, with submission hearings taking place on Wednesday 3 June.

The feedback received will help inform Council’s decision, which will be made on Thursday 4 June 2020.