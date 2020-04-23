Changes to Council services at Alert Level 3 - Thames-Coromandel Council

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 17:56

As we move to Alert Level 3 next week we are making some changes to Council services in order to provide businesses with the support they need to get back to work.

This week, businesses have been allowed to start getting ready to open safely, with employers able to re-enter premises to receive stock if necessary. WorkSafe has provided "Transitioning from Alert Level 4" advice including the necessary health and safety requirements for businesses. Visit herefor more information. More information about Alert Level 3 generally is available on the covid19.govt.nz website.

"We are working smarter to help get our community back on its feet with one of our main goals being to support local businesses and get our economy moving again," says our Mayor Sandra Goudie.

"This includes our building, planning and regulatory teams working closely with local businesses to make sure they will be able to get back to work".

Council services at Alert Level 3

A guidance document has been developed with the local government sector to support consistency wherever possible across New Zealand in the delivery of Council services. You can download the document on the top right hand side of this page tcdc.govt.nz/COVID-19.

Kerbside - COVID-19-related changes to collections stilll remain in place during Level 3. Fortnightly collections and all rubbish and recycling must be bagged and placed in your recycling wheelie bin before 7:30am on collection day, which is your usual fortnightly recycling collection day. Click here for more information. Remember that Kerbside collections are one day later following the ANZAC Monday public holiday (27 April). We are also accepting blue Council bags, bagged recycling, and mixed glass at drop-off points at our Refuse Transfer Stations.

Kerbside collections for Tuesday, 28 April:

Whangamata (Week 2 areas)

Pauanui

Mercury Bay South

Refuse Transfer Stations - We are working on making our Refuse Transfer Stations compliant with the government's COVID-19 Alert Level restrictions.

This includes having provision for contactless payment, traffic management for customers on a one-in one-out basis, worker and customer safety and the ability to carry out contact tracing.

We are also looking at what materials can be accepted and what levels of public access are compliant under each Alert Level.

As soon as we can make them compliant with the Alert Level requirements we will be able to have a phased opening to the public.

Until then, the transfer stations are not open to the public, barring the drop-off points at or near the gates for domestic rubbish in blue Council bags, recycling in any bag, and mixed-glass recycling. These drop-off points are open to normal transfer station hours: www.tcdc.govt.nz/rts.

Dogs - Otis (assisting our Compliance Officers, pictured right) would like to remind everyone that pets are part of your bubble now and under Alert Level 3.

Have your dog on lead at all times

Maintain a two-metre distance from others

Keep your walks to your local neighbourhood

Pick up your dog’s poo, please carry bags with you

Make sure your property has somewhere to keep your dog safe, secure and under control (and in the shade) where they will not be a nuisance to neighbours

Ensure your dog is registered and wears a registration tag at all times

Is your dog bored in lock down?

If your dog is used to going to highly stimulating environments, such as dog parks and beaches where they can socialise with other people and other dogs, then this quiet time at home might make them go a bit stir-crazy. You can (and should) get out to exercise your dog every day still, but you’ll be unable to come into contact with other people and dogs.

To combat this, find ways to stimulate your dog at home and on walks. Teaching your dog new commands or tricks is a fantastic way to enrich your dog’s life, while at the same time strengthening the bond you have with your dog. This is a chance to have a bit of fun and teach your dog something new. Get yourself set up with a clicker and some delicious training treats, and get going.

Try one (or all) of these:

Mark Vette is an animal behaviourist based in the Coromandel who has lots of tips and tricks to support your dogs during lockdown.

He also answers questions and has an online training programme that gives step by step guidance on the 10 most common behaviour issues. Now is a great time to work on any issues you face. Click here for more information.

Here is some tips from Mark:

Teach your dog to roll over, kiss, stand up on his hind legs, shake hands, fetch or clean up his toys by teaching him to "drop" them in a container

Make a treasure hunt for your dog. Put him in a room, then lay a trail of small pieces of delicious food around the house or garden. Let your dog out and allow him to follow his nose to find the hidden treats

Play tug-o-war

Create your own mini agility course around the house. You can use common household items such as a blanket or stool to jump over, a hula hoop to jump through, get creative.

Teach your dog to chase bubbles

Play hide and seek. Tell your dog to stay, go find a hiding spot, then call out to your dog to come and find you. If your dog doesn’t have a strong "stay" command, someone else in the house could distract them while you hide.

Play the "which hand" game. Hide a treat in one hand then hold both fists in front of your dog. When your dog sniffs or paws the correct hand, open it up to let them have the treat

Get involved with his #TipThursday Facebook posts, where he will teach you how to teach your dog a new trick or behaviour. This will be both enriching for you and your dog as well as great bonding time.

Drinking water - It’s possible that water quality issues could arise in community and business facilities that have been closed under Alert Level 4 and are preparing to reopen under Alert Level 3. This is because water may have been sitting idle in your pipes and stagnated or deteriorated. For more information on how to address this, you can download the updated COVID-19 drinking water advice document here.

If you are still having issues with maintaining your drinking-water quality after checking the above, contact us. Contact details can be found at the bottom of this press release.

Playgrounds, parks and reserves - Our Council playgrounds and drinking fountains will remain closed to minimise the chance for contamination and spread of the virus.

Other Council services:

Building inspections will start back up but following strict procedures. We will follow the New Zealand COVID-19 Construction Protocols.

Planning site visits that can't be done by visual link will start back up only if agreement from applicant is given.These will be contactless.

Food audits will continue to be completed remotely.

Building and RMA compliance activities will only be undertaken for priority work, similar to Alert Level 4.

Noise control will turn back on but we will not interact with the noise maker. If it is a gathering it will be reported to Police. If it is excessive we will attempt to contact by phone or deal with it in the morning. If we get repeat calls we might make safe contact or refer to Police.

Parking enforcement will turn back on for significant parking violations (dangerous, broken yellow lines etc.)

Freedom Camping enforcement will turn back on.

Animal control will deal with attacks and stock on road.

More requests for service will be responded to across compliance teams. Priority/urgent jobs will be back to normal, all other requests will be resolved without contact (for example, site assessment from the road and a phone call).

Building consents, Planning consents, Food and Alcohol licences will still be processed remotely.

Keep drains clear - Autumn is celebrated for the changing colour of the leaves, but when those leaves drop, they can become a problem.

We usually clean our streets regularly to keep the roads, gutters and stormwater grates clear, but during the COVID-19 lockdown, leaf collection is not considered an essential service, except for in areas prone to flooding.

If you see leaves in the gutters and stormwater grates outside your property, please clear them away to help keep the drains clear and working well. If you're sweeping up leaves from the lawn or garden, please try and keep them somewhere where they won't be blown into gutters. Leaves make fantastic compost, so try putting them to good use.

Council services - For updates on all other Council services see tcdc.govt.nz/COVID-19.

Can your business operate during Alert Level 3?

We hope you have been safe and well during Alert Level 4. If you’re thinking about re-opening your business during Alert Level 3, the Ministry for Primary Industries has put together information and advice about what and how you can provide safe and suitable food to the public.

Firstly, check if your business can operate during Alert Level 3. Retail and hospitality businesses can only open for delivery and contactless pre-ordered pick up- your customers cannot enter your premises. Further information is available here.

If you are permitted to operate, you must be able do so safely, maintaining physical distancing and appropriate hygiene standards. To help you think about what you need to have in place before trading, use the "Re-opening a Food Business Checklist". You can find this checklist and more details about re-opening here.

To help support local businesses get up and running under Alert Level 3, we're inviting those that are reopening with a "click and collect" style service that is compliant with the government requirements to get in touch with us and we'll list you on our website.

If you would like us to help promote your business this way, please email dana.little@tcdc.govt.nz.

Keep safe on the road during all Alert Levels

Getting back to basics and enjoying the simplicity of life are just some of the things our communities are doing to avoid cabin fever during the lockdown period.

Good weather during the lockdown has encouraged more people to head outdoors in their bubble, making the most of the walking and cycling in their neighbourhood.

"Cycling is a great way to keep active during but please remain vigilant as there are still people driving for essential trips," says our East Waikato Road Safety Co-ordinator Ingrid Le Fevre. "Make sure you wear helmets, check for vehicles and maintain social distancing from everyone else."

Some tips to share:

Push bikes: Give them an ABC check: Air, Brakes, Chain.

Of course, you also need to do a helmet check.

Cycling by yourself? Best way to check is put your helmet on in the mirror and adjust from there. Here is what CCC have done for cycling in your bubble including helmet check.

Motorbike riders: Can’t go for a ride so spend some quality time with your bike getting to know what your tyre pressure is, do your own WOF check and give it a clean. How about getting the most out of your ride and signing up to some rider training. Click here for more information.

Vehicle drivers, give your car a birthday. Clean inside windscreen, side windows, check oil, tyre pressure, tyre tread. Go all out and give it a vacuum, you might find some interesting things hiding in your car. Is everything secure in your vehicle? Done a TWIRL before, here is how.

Parents is your children’s car seat firmly in place? Click here for more information.

Keep an eye on our Facebook and websites for upcoming free car seat checks.

Currently the road toll is down, but when we come out of isolation we really want to continue this. Think of it this way: Tailgating is bursting somebody's bubble. Don't do it, it's not safe. Safe lives by slowing down, driving to the conditions and paying 100 per cent attention to driving.

Stay informed, get support or contact us:

Free phone 0800 800 405 is available between 7am-7pm daily for anyone struggling to get food, groceries, medication or other household goods and services. Find more here on what support is available during lockdown and some ways to stay connected.

Check our website's COVID-19 page for local information, daily updates and advice on how people can stay connected.

Tune into the radio - We’re advertising on local radio stations any important updates and our Mayor Sandra has an interview with CFM on Mondays, Gold FM on Tuesdays and with Coromandel More FM on Thursdays.

Newspapers - Keep an eye out in the local newspapers that are still running as we are advertising Council information in some of those.

Call us: 07 868 0200

Email: customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz

Website: tcdc.govt.nz