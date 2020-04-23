Have you seen Dale Watene?

|
Winton Police are looking for Dale Tama Watene, who has been reported missing from the Otautau area.
The 40 year old was last seen on April 17, and Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in contact with him, or knows where he might be.
If you can help, please let Police know on 105.
