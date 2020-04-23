Further information on support for foreign nationals

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 19:59

At today’s 3pm stand-up, some detail was sought about the eligibility of migrant workers for the Government’s recently announced support package.

Attributable to Sarah Stuart-Black, Director Civil Defence Emergency Management:

We recognise that COVID-19 is unique in the scale and diversity of impacts it has had, and will continue to have, on communities across New Zealand.

As our response to the pandemic continues to evolve, so too does the welfare response required to support New Zealand’s communities. Under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002, local authorities and CDEM Groups can be fully reimbursed for costs incurred in accommodating, transporting, feeding and clothing people who either:

- cannot continue to live in their usual place of residence as a result of an emergency; or

- are required to confine themselves or self-isolate in-situ (either in their own residence or more suitable alternative accommodation) due to having, or being exposed to the COVID-19 virus, or under measures taken as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response (particularly at COVID-19 Alert Levels 3 or 4).

Yesterday, the Government announced a new, $30 million appropriation to empower local authorities and CDEM Groups with even greater flexibility to support people who require assistance to meet their immediate household goods and service needs which are attributable to the impact of COVID-19, and where these needs cannot be met by other sources of support.

This includes helping non-government and community-based organisations (including foodbanks) to provide these services.

There are no immigration status criteria associated with this funding, which means that CDEM Groups and local authorities can use it to support foreign nationals such as migrant workers to ensure they can access accommodation, food and other household goods and services where their needs cannot be otherwise met.