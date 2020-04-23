Lifeline provided to homeless and struggling whanau in lockdown

Thursday, 23 April, 2020 - 21:20

Homelessness, affording newborn baby supplies or struggling to pay for power are some of the issues keeping NgÄti Kahungungu WhÄnau Services flat out supporting Wellington’s most vulnerable during COVID-19.

"We have been moving people that were living in tents, in cars, sleeping rough and all sorts, into housing. There’s also been lots of severe overcrowding," says Kahungungu WhÄnau Services CEO Ali Hamlin-Paenga.

Te Puni KÅkiri funding from the Government’s WhÄnau MÄori Community and Marae Response Fund has helped the Wellington service provide whÄnau with essentials like food deliveries and pay for power bills, mobile phones and data top-ups.

The wrap-around social support Ali’s team deliver includes helping whÄnau with chronic health conditions, drug and alcohol addictions, and supporting those in intergenerational homes (from babies to 80 year olds) to stay safe.

"The number of food deliveries have tripled since week one. We are supplying hygiene packs as incomes don’t allow for basic hygiene products, and this includes packs for newborn babies."

"It’s about eliminating risk, but MÄori must receive a high level of support and priority care because of the complex health needs our people carry," Ali says.

The frontline Kahungungu team found that the lockdown exposed more homelessness, but they are pleased they could house their 50 homeless families.

Ali says that a lot of whÄnau are also in cramped living conditions with 15 people living together in a 3-bedroom home, which brings about different pressures.

"Many of our whÄnau lost their part time jobs which meant they were unable to pay power and rent. We have been supporting them to access the available payment options, including the Te Puni KÅkiri support, and this has contributed to reducing stress levels."

We’ve also been trying for home internet connections but that’s not been available so mobile data has been the way to go," she says.

Acting Regional Manager for Te Puni KÅkiri (Te Tai HauÄuru), Jennie Smeaton says it is essential we provide for MÄori that need our support the most.

"The important work of Ali and her team demonstrates how vital these services are and across the country whÄnau, iwi and MÄori organisations have been resolute in protecting their most vulnerable."

"We’ve also been heartened by the way MÄori providers have banded together to care for Te Åªpoko o Te Ika whÄnau," she says.

A gap that has been important for NgÄti Kahungungu WhÄnau Services to fill is ensuring the COVID-19 Government messages reach the families they support.

"You need technology to hear the Prime Minister’s messages and sometimes whÄnau don’t have access to these things. These whÄnau are lucky if they have one phone."

"So, the funding is really helping with that and our team will share important public messages when we are dropping phones off. We are also supplying TV’s so that kids can keep up with the way education is being delivered," Ali says.

Ali says there needs to be good planning around the impact of COVID-19 on MÄori in the long term as she’s concerned inequalities will increase.

"If we are not mindful of these circumstances, our people will suffer the most in the economic downturn. Right now, we are getting game-ready to move the whÄnau in emergency housing into transitional housing when we move to Alert Level Three. This is about whakapapa and the future of our next generation," she says.

Additional information

Photo caption: The Kahungungu WhÄnau Services team say their most vulnerable lack housing and essentials, let alone internet and mobile phones. They are delivering food, helping with bills and sharing COVID-19 messages to support Wellington whÄnau.

Background: Te Puni KÅkiri is proud to support hapÅ«, iwi, marae, MÄori providers and organisations as they work closely with hard-to-reach and vulnerable whÄnau in their communities in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Te Puni KÅkiri has been able to provide quick and targeted support through a $10-million WhÄnau MÄori Community and Marae Response Fund which was part of a Government economic package for MÄori. Funding has given extra help to MÄori communities including those who live in remote areas, kaumÄtua and the homeless.