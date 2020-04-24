Auckland’s port pauses to remember on ANZAC Day

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 12:37

Ports of Auckland operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year - except for the duration of the ANZAC Day dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

2020 is a bit different though. There will be no dawn service this year. However, the port will still turn off the lights for what would be the duration of the service, as a mark of respect for those who served New Zealand.

This Saturday will also mark the twentieth year the port will halt operations and switch off over 1,000 lights across the WaitematÄ seaport.

"Switching off the lights and pausing operations for the duration of the remembrance service has become a tradition that is embedded in our culture at the port. It gives all of us, particularly those members of our staff who are unable to make a dawn service, a chance to pause, reflect and pay our respects to those who have served their country" says Ports of Auckland Chief Executive Tony Gibson.

"You might have seen the Auckland Harbour Board memorial on Quay Street that is dedicated to the port workers who went to war, some of whom never returned. We will be putting our tools down and standing alongside our fellow Kiwis this Saturday, whether at the end of a driveway or in their essential place of work, to pay our respects to those who made the greatest sacrifice for our country."

All primary lighting from Fergusson Container Terminal to Captain Cook Wharf will be turned off between 6am and 6.40am on Saturday 25 April. The port’s new LED lighting means most lights can now be turned off remotely, maintaining social distancing.

Watch a video of the lights being switched off during the 2015 ANZAC Day dawn service here.