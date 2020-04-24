Community mourns pilot after crash near Carterton

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 13:42

The aviation and agricultural communities in Wairarapa are deeply saddened by the death of a pilot in a crash at Kourarau Hill, Carterton, this morning.

Carterton Mayor Greg Lang said the news had come as a shock.

"These events are tragic at any time, but this death is made even harder to take with the community in lockdown.

"The Carterton community is incredibly close, and it has been challenging for all of us not to go about our daily businesses and see familiar faces on the street. Today’s news will be extremely hard to bear for all of those involved - my thoughts go out to all of them at this tremendously difficult time.

"It is a real blow for many in the flying and agricultural communities. My message to the community is to support each other. It is harder for us to do that at the moment, but please pick up the phone. We are all here to look after one another."

The pilot and aircraft operated out of Masterton’s Hood Aerodrome, and Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson is also deeply saddened by the news.

"The aviation community at Hood is very tight. Today’s news will have brought up difficult memories of the loss of two other members of our aviation community last year," she said.

"I’m sure I speak for the whole community in passing on our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of those involved.

"I also want to thank the emergency services personnel involved in responding to this morning’s event; you have all been working hard to keep our community safe and we appreciate everything you are doing."