Level 3 changes to Southern Waikato Council service delivery to community

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 14:43

Following the announcement to move to Alert Level 3 from Tuesday 28 April, Council has worked through various decisions regarding its services and activities, in accordance with Central Government guidelines, resources, capacity and where appropriate hygiene and social distancing can be maintained.

This media statement outlines Council activities at Level 3.

Council offices

Offices in Tokoroa, PutÄruru, The Dog in TÄ«rau and the Tokoroa CBD office/toilets remain closed during Alert Level 3. The majority of staff will continue to work remotely from home.

Civil Defence

A large number of Council staff continue with our Civil Defence Emergency Management duties. South Waikato District Council, teamed up with Taupo District Council, has an Emergency Operating Centre, based in Taupo; where the team continue to manage the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Waste facilities

- Council asks everyone in our community to be respectful and patient during your visit to the district’s recycling stations which will be open under Level 3. We understand this has been a difficult time and we thank you all for working with us during this unusual situation. Be kind. Be patient. Maintain social distancing.

- The Tokoroa landfill remains closed to the general public. The recycling area at the Tokoroa Landfill will be open from Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 4pm for SORTED RECYCLING only. Please do not dump rubbish here.

- The PutÄruru Transfer Station remains closed to the general public. The recycling area will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays between 9am and 4pm for SORTED RECYCLING only. Please do not dump rubbish here.

- Rural recycling drop-off zones at Te Waotu and Kuranui and the TÄ«rau recycling facility will have recycling bins returned for SORTED RECYCLING only.

- Please flatten boxes to save on space in the bins.

- Rural residents continue to be encouraged to purchase green bags for RUBBISH and drop in the appropriate urban zone for collection on collection days. See link to urban recycling calendar.

- Kerbside rubbish and recycling continues to be collected as normal.

- Supermarkets are still stocking our rubbish bags.

- The Croad Place recycling drop off facility remains closed while maintenance work is undertaken.

Other facilities

- Libraries, pools and the Events Centre remain closed, but some maintenance work will occur, along with preparation work ready for opening when we can.

- Community halls remain closed, however capital works may occur.

- Playgrounds, skateparks, fitness stations, bbqs and drinking fountains remain off limits. Covid-19 can remain on surfaces for some time.

- Parks and sportsgrounds are open for exercise. Playing fields will remain closed to sports teams due to gathering and social distancing restrictions. Ground maintenance activities will resume and the team will be undertake turf renovation works.

- Urban reserves are open for exercise. Please adhere to COVID-19 restrictions regarding hygiene and physical distancing.

- Rural reserves remain closed to the public, with gates locked and toilets and other facilities closed. Our contractors will resume maintenance activity such as mowing and spraying, within alert level 3 guidelines for safe distancing, hygiene and travel.

- Te Waihou Walkway remains closed because the required two metre physical distancing is not possible on the full length of the track.

- The Waikato River Trails will stay closed during Alert Level 3 because physical distancing cannot be maintained.

- Cemeteries are now open to the public within the district. Our contractor will continue to undertake Sexton duties including pallbearing when required and ground maintenance operations. Under level 3, up to 10 people are permitted for funeral services.

- Only the urban toilets in The Dog, PutÄruru Main St and Dunhams Park in Tokoroa are open under level 3. This is to assist truck drivers on their essential travel. All other toilets remain closed. Under alert level 3, the key message remains to stay home for all but essential services.

Infrastructure assets

- Water, wastewater and stormwater continues as normal.

- Upgrade work to the South Waikato pound in Tokoroa will begin.

- Roading maintenance, operations and improvements will occur, provided contractors are able to comply with government guideline on social distancing. There must be no personal interaction between contractors and general public.

- We’re pleased that work on the Tokoroa CBD upgrade can begin at level 3. Council is working with the contractor regarding site set up within coming weeks

- Some scheduled water and wastewater capital projects will continue under level 3. Staff and contractors may be out and about more in this regard. We have the necessary safe working procedures in place.

- Tree assessment and maintenance will get underway within safe working procedures.

- Essential Council housing maintenance will continue, with capital work on empty units permitted, within protocols.

Regulatory

- Inspections for consented building work will resume within the necessary hygiene restrictions. Remote electronic processing of consents will continue, along with certification of building consents.

- Food Act inspections and Sale and Supply of Alcohol monitoring if requested by business premise will resume within the necessary hygiene restrictions.

Urban Connector

- Waikato Regional Council’s Public Transport unit has decided that the current town circuit in Tokoroa (Urban Connector) and the trip between Mangakino and Tokoroa will continue the same as in Alert Level 4. These are currently at no charge to avoid cash handling. The bus is larger to maintain physical distancing. Buses are cleaned frequently.