ANZAC weekend is at Alert Level 4 - Ruapehu District Council

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 14:57

Mayor Don Cameron wants to remind people that the country is still at Alert Level 4 until Tuesday (28 April) and even then the move to Level 3 is about more economic activity not more social activity.

"Moving to Alert Level 3 was only achieved by the vast majority of people strictly following the Level 4 self-isolation requirements," he said.

"It is vital that we do not squander the gains that we have made by dropping our adherence to the Level 4 requirements before time notably the need to keep a 2m distance from anyone outside your household bubble and regularly washing and drying your hands.

The basic principle of Alert Level 3 is as per Level 4 being to restrict contact with others and requiring people to remain at home in their bubble as much as possible.

Protecting public health remains the key objective.

Level 3 continues many of the restrictions in place at Level 4 but allows some room for an increase in commercial activity to help position the economy for recovery.

The country needs as many people as possible to start returning to work.

As such Council would like to see as many Ruapehu businesses as possible that can resume trading at Level 3 do so but this must be in a way that does not risk spreading the virus."

Mayor Cameron added that being ANZAC day tomorrow he would also like to remind people who own holiday homes in Ruapehu that they should not be thinking of coming here for the long weekend.

"People should still not be travelling long distances such as between townships, districts, or around the region or country.

Even when we do move into Level 3 people should note that this is not a licence to move about.

Ruapehu Police have confirmed that they will be maintaining their checking on people driving to ensure any travel is essential travel as allowed.

People attempting to travel to Ruapehu who are not on essential business can expect to be turned around while locals can expect to be questioned and both risk facing prosecution

This ANZAC weekend please stick to the rules, stay home within your bubble, and help keep NZ on path to eradicating COVID-19," he said.