Facilities closed but limited services to resume under Level 3 - council

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 15:44

Council facilities will remain closed to the public from Tuesday [28 April] - but some building inspections will resume and the Pines Resource Recovery Park will move to reopen under restricted operations.

Activity will also resume on a number of Council’s construction projects across the district, including roading works and facilities construction, with the benefit of helping the local economy get moving again.

From Tuesday all Council services will be operating under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions.

In line with direction from Government, Council facilities will remain closed to the public, including the Rolleston Council offices, swimming pools, libraries and service centres, community and recreation centres and community halls.

Selwyn mayor Sam Broughton says the Council remains focused on maintaining the essential services and infrastructure the district’s communities rely on every day.

"We continue to have the welfare and safety of our community at the heart of everything we do," he says. "Our staff have been working diligently under challenging circumstances to keep our core services and infrastructure running smoothly.

"I know our communities will be pleased to see some easing of restrictions from Tuesday, but we’re still a long way from being back to normal.

"Under level three many of our services and facilities will remain closed or restricted - that’s part of our shared nationwide effort to limit movement and interactions with others, to help stop the spread of COVID-19."

Summary of key changes for the Council under Alert Level 3 include:

- Some building inspections will resume.

- Staff are working towards reopening the Pines Resource Recovery Park, with a booking system and requirements in place for safe operation and contact tracing.

- Small gatherings at cemeteries will be permitted to allow people to farewell loved ones.

- Some infrastructure construction work, including roading, will be brought back on stream.

- Some Council staff may be able to work at Council-operated facilities, subject to stringent health and safety plans being in place with appropriate controls.

Most other services remain unchanged from Level 4 restrictions. Parks and reserves are open, but people are warned to maintain safe distancing and all playgrounds are closed due to the risk of virus transfer from equipment. Dog parks are also open, but for safe distancing owners are asked to keep their dogs’ on-leash at all times.

Rubbish collection continues as normal, and with kerbside recycling sorting resuming, householders are urged to continue sorting recycling as normal.

Full details of services under Level 3 will be available on the Council website from next Tuesday. Customers can continue to contact the Council for information on services, by phone on 0800 SELWYN (735 996), email contactus@selwyn.govt.nz, or through the Council website.