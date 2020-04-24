More Hastings heroes discovered - council

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 16:04

There are so many kind and caring Hastings Heroes out there, performing all sorts of good deeds to help keep us safe, connected and entertained during COVID-19 Level 4.

The Hastings Heroes campaign celebrates community members going the extra mile to help their family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues during the Level 4 restrictions, while making sure they stick to the physical distancing rules that are keeping us all safe. Near 40 nominations have been received to date. Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said Council set up the campaign a fortnight ago, as a simple way to recognise people going above and beyond to help others. "Our Hastings Heroes are truly amazing and so very much appreciated.

"I am very proud that we are staying home to stay safe, and these wonderful people are helping to make that easier; using their skills and kind hearts to do everything from delivering medicines and food to those who can’t get out and holding on-line concerts, to running telephone and internet ‘trees’ in their communities to make sure everyone is connected and okay."

New Zealand is moving into Level 3 next week, however that will not be a lot different to Level 4, with people still needing to say home unless they are in industries that have been given permission to resume on-site work. The campaign will continue to run during that time.

"We know there are even more great Hastings Heroes out there and we want to know who these people are. Tell us about their heroic deeds and we will ensure they are recognised and celebrated at a special event," Mrs Hazlehurst said.

Send nominations to hastingsheroes@hdc.govt.nz or head to the Hastings District Council website for more details.

Heroes of the Week:

Michael Sharp is one of two heroes this week who are appreciated for the time and effort they are putting in to keeping our spirits up as we keep our physical distance by staying home. "Michael puts in a gig each Friday at 5pm on Facebook live: Michael Sharp Music," his nominator says. His ‘5 at 5pm’ ends up going longer each week, and he take requests sometimes as well. He is bringing friends and whÄnau together not just in Hastings, but all over the world. It’s a great way to end the week and have some free entertainment with mates. "Feel free to check out his previous posts on his page, he’s a talented performer who also works for Sharp Notes, Sharp Performing Arts and Theatre Hawke’s Bay, and performs in shows and gigs in Napier. He is also running online classes for kids to give them something to do on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. He’s a keeper!"

Also lifting spirits is Flaxmere’s Shelley Pritchard, known for her amazing singing voice as well as her coffee cart Ka Pai Cuppa Waka, parked up daily on Henderson Rd (when COVID restrictions allow). "She put on a three-hour concert in our street all the while reminding everyone to stay in their bubble and practice safe distancing. We all had a great time singing and dancing. What a great way to bring smiles to everyone’s faces," her neighbour and nominator said.

Our third Heroes of the Week are Havelock North Community Patrol members Deon Jordaan and Zelda MacKenzie. "They have both stepped up to do deliveries for Age Concern for needy people during lockdown. Our patrol is not currently operational, not only due to lockdown but also because most members are aged 70-plus." Deon and Zelda are filling that gap, performing a vital community volunteer service, their nominator says.

Details of all our Hastings Heroes are on the Hastings District Council website - https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/our-council/covid-19/hastings-heroes