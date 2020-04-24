Police urge public to maintain Alert Level 4 this Anzac weekend

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 16:41

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend.

As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April.

We will remain highly visible in our communities and on our roads over Anzac weekend, including checkpoints at holiday hot spots to minimise non-essential travel.

Sadly, even with 75 per cent less traffic, lives have still been lost on our roads during Alert Level 4.

A drive to the supermarket or pharmacy is still a drive.

So, please respect every road user’s right to be on the road, especially those more vulnerable such as pedestrians and cyclists.

We want to remind anyone undertaking essential travel to please drive or ride to the conditions, stay within the speed limit, wear a seatbelt or helmet, put that phone away, and only drive sober and alert.

Now is not the time for complacency.

We need every New Zealander to do their part to lock in the gains we’ve made to date.

By staying local, maintaining your bubbles and adhering to the restrictions around exercise and outdoor activities, we’re best placed to move into Alert Level 3 next week.

No matter what alert level we’re in, Police’s focus will remain on supporting New Zealanders and making sure they are safe, protected and informed.

Advice on how best to safely commemorate Anzac Day is available on the COVID-19 website.