Stay home, save lives this ANZAC weekend - council

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 16:48

Whanganui - Ruapehu Police are urging people to continue to stay home to save lives this ANZAC weekend.

Area commander Whanganui-Ruapehu Nigel Allan says, "We are still at Alert Level Four which means we all must remain at our current place of residence and avoid non-essential travel.

"Travelling to and from different towns and cities risks spreading COVID-19 and puts lives at risk. As with the recent Easter break, Police will have a significant presence on the region’s roads over the upcoming long weekend," Mr Allan says.

"Travelling to the bach or out of town for a break is not essential travel and it is not permitted. If you choose to travel for anything other than an essential purpose and are stopped by Police you should expect to be directed to return to the point of origin of your journey."

Mr Allan said, "We appreciate the way our communities have come together to keep themselves safe through a challenging time.

"It is our role to support our communities to be safe - we’re asking everyone continue to stick to the rules and stay home within your bubble.

"By doing so you are helping to keep yourselves, your whÄnau and your communities safe," he says.

For those who want to mark ANZAC Day this year, they can do it from home by joining the New Zealand Defence Force and RSA's #StandAtDawn campaign. This involves standing at your letterbox, front door, lounge room, balcony, or driveway at 6am this Saturday.