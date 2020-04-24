Council transfer stations reopen at alert level 3 - ICC

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 17:05

Southlanders who really need to drop off any household rubbish which accumulated during Alert Level 4 will now be able to do so as transfer stations throughout the region reopen under Alert Level 3.

WasteNet Southland has been working closely with its partners and contractors to ensure transfer stations can be open from Tuesday 28 April, with safety front of mind.

Senior waste officer Donna Peterson said WasteNet acknowledged many people likely had a clean-up during lockdown and would be keen to get rid of their rubbish.

"It’s important to know that while our transfer stations will be open for use, there will be restrictions and new procedures in place to make sure we can keep everyone safe, including staff and customers."

Facilities will be opening for reduced hours (excluding Invercargill and Te Anau) and, to ensure safe operations for both staff and customers, customer numbers will be limited in the drop-off areas of all transfer stations to ensure physical distancing can be maintained.

"Additional staff will be on hand to direct customers and to monitor numbers. This will slow things down and we urge residents to be patient," Ms Peterson said.

It was important people kept the basic principles of Alert Level 3 in mind - to stay home unless travel was essential.

"We ask that residents only use the transfer stations if absolutely essential," Ms Peterson said.

"People should expect delays if you come in the first few days after we reopen."

Usual charges will apply at all transfer stations, but for staff safety reasons no cash or tokens can be accepted.

"This means you will need to pay using eftpos," Ms Peterson said. "Our staff will be cleaning the eftpos units after each use".

"Customers will be able to dispose of garden waste as well as their household rubbish. We ask residents that, if they can, please wait a week before disposing of their garden waste. We do not want to overwhelm our sites as we are expecting lengthy delays. "

Kerbside recycling and rubbish collections are continuing as normal. This includes the ability to put garden waste in the red rubbish bins, if you are unable to manage it on your property. "We know a lot of people are disappointed that recycling is going to landfill at the moment. It is our hope that we will be in a position to reopen recycling processing at some point in the coming weeks. We’ll keep the community informed about any changes in this space."

What using the transfer stations will look like under Alert Level 3:

One person per vehicle to limit the number of people on site: we are required to record customer details so they can be contact-traced if necessary. This will add to delays, especially if there is more than one person in the vehicle.

Staff will direct customers and limit vehicles in the disposal areas to allow physical distancing to be maintained - please follow all instructions.

Fees will still apply. Card payments only (no cash, no tokens).

At the Gore transfer station there will be no charge for garden waste

The second-hand goods sheds will remain closed.

Customers should expect delays and be patient - it will be busy. If possible wait a week so that we don’t get overwhelmed.

If traffic queues start to cause a traffic hazard on neighbouring roads you will be asked to leave and return later. When are the transfer stations open under Alert Level 3?

The below transfer stations’ hours will commence from Tuesday 28 April 2020. No facilities will be open on Monday 27 April due to Level 4 and observance of ANZAC Day.

Transfer station

Opening hours

Bluff

Saturday 11am to 2pm

Gore

Tuesday 28 April and Wednesday 29 April - 10:30am to 5pm

Thursday, Friday, Saturday 1pm to 5pm

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 1pm to 5pm

Invercargill

Monday to Saturday 8am to 5.30pm

Sunday 9am to 5.30pm

Lumsden

Thursday 4pm to 5.30pm

Otautau

Tuesday 10am to 12noon

Riverton

Monday 3pm to 5pm

Te Anau

Monday to Sunday 2pm to 4pm

Winton

Friday 12.30pm to 5:30pm

Wyndale

Wednesday 3pm to 5pm