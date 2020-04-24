Police seek information in Sao Young homicide investigation

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 17:41

Hamilton Police are seeking any information that may assist with the investigation into the death of Sao Young.

A homicide investigation was launched after the discovery of Mr Young’s body at a rural property in Horsham Downs on Monday, 13 April.

He was last seen alive at the Dinsdale Shopping Centre on Whatawhata Road, Hamilton at around 1pm on 9 March.

Mr Young was wearing long dark-coloured pants, a grey sweatshirt, black running shoes and a black cap (pictured).

He has resided at a number of Hamilton addresses, most recently in the Chartwell and Maeroa areas.

He would often walk or catch the bus as he didn’t own a vehicle.

"Sao Young’s family are absolutely distraught and looking for answers," says Detective Inspector Daryl Smith, Waikato Field Crime Manager.

"We would urge anyone who knows anything to come forward and help bring the person or people who did this to justice, and get this family get the answers they deserve."

Mr Young's family is seeking privacy at this time.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation team is encouraged to contact Police on 105 and reference Operation Kane, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.