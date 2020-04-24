Kickstarting our economy, not our social lives - Thames-Coromandel Council

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 17:48

As we move to Alert Level 3 next week it will be a welcome relief for many businesses across our district.

We will see a greater number of people returning to work but this does not mean we are returning to our normal social lives.

"There will be more widespread activity happening with more people back at work, but keeping physical separation and hygiene is more important than ever to prevent losing all the hard work that have now put us in this position," Mayor Sandra Goudie says. "The effort we put in now will determine what life will be like three weeks from now."

The Waikato District Health Board has now released the number of COVID-19 recovered cases per district. There have cases in our district with nine recovered. Click here for more information.

The Whangamata Community Based Assessment Centre will be handed over to the Whangamata Medical Centre to continue the assessment as a GP-led service. This will take effect from Tuesday 28 April and the last day for testing at the current location will be Monday 27 April.

People should not be travelling to commemorate ANZAC Day, enjoy the company of your bubble, stay home and stick to the Alert Level 4 restrictions that are in place until Tuesday.

There are many great alternate ways of remembering and commemorating our veterans and service personnel this year.

The Thames monument will be lit up in red but due to the fact that we cannot operate our normal commemorations, we will be keeping the monument lit in red for a whole week as a sign of respect. The light will change from white to red at 5:45am on ANZAC Day and stay red until 4 May.

Otis (assisting our compliance teams, pictured right) would like to remind everyone that there are a number of ways ANZAC Day can be commemorated in your bubble.

Ways to comemmorate ANZAC Day:

Join the national #StandAtDawn campaign being jointly led by the RSA and New Zealand Defence Force at 6:00 am on Saturday 25 April. They've also included some ANZAC themed crafts and activities on their website at standatdawn.com.

Tune into Radio NZ National, listen live on the internet or on your phone (download app here) for the official dawn service broadcast at 6:00 am. Veterans are encouraged to wear their medals just as they would for the official public gathering.

Watch a special ANZAC Day programme at 11am on TVNZ 1 or TVNZ On Demand.

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage also has ideas for how people can safely commemorate ANZAC Day this year at mch.govt.nz/anzac-day.

Driving our economy

The move to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 next week will see a greater number of people back at work across our district.

That includes many in construction and trades as well as our food businesses, who are thinking outside-the-box with ways to offer online orders with contactless payment and delivery or pick-up options. No doubt, many of us are hanging out for some take-out food or a barista-made coffee.

"Business will look a bit different, but for many it will be a welcome relief to be able to offer some form of trading," says Mayor Sandra.

"We need to love our local businesses like never before, so if you are in a position to do so, buy something to support local businesses who have done it tough over the lockdown period," Mayor Sandra says.

A reminder that we're inviting those that are reopening with a "click and collect" style service that is compliant with the government requirements to get in touch with us and we'll list you on our website.

If you would like us to help promote your business this way, please email dana.little@tcdc.govt.nz.

Community checkpoints

Police are committed to ensuring our communities are safe and understand that some small and isolated communities feel they have a particular vulnerability to COVID-19. However, Police do not encourage community checkpoints.Working in partnership with the local authority, the local Civil Defence Emergency Manager, local Iwi and community groups, Police will assess whether checkpoints are needed to ensure they are safe and not preventing lawful use of the road, or if there are other solutions.Travel under Alert Level 4 and 3 must comply with the guidelines set out at COVID-19.govt.nz.

Remember we are in this together

We are living in extraordinary times that bring challenges for us all but remember we are all in this together and looking after our well-being is crucial.

If people are struggling or feeling isolated, there is still support available:

Free phone 0800 800 405 is available for people in our District struggling to get food, groceries, medication or other household goods and services (available between 7am-7pm daily).

Not feeling ka pai right now? Did you know that the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand offers a range of free services including a chatbot called Aroha? Whether you need somebody to talk to, or just need somebody to listen, all New Zealanders can access these services all year round here.

Getting through together is an online set of tools for coping with the effects of COVID-19 on our mental health. Divided into subjects such as parenting and whÄnau, workplace wellbeing, te ao MÄori and identity and culture, and offers articles, tips, questionnaires, activities and games delivered in a range of formats. Phone numbers for services such as Lifeline and Healthline can also be found on the site.

You can also free call or text 1737 at any time to speak with a trained counsellor - it’s free and confidential.

There are also new online self-help tools: Melon and Staying on Track, which provide different levels of support and practical strategies to cope with the stress and disruption of day-to-day life.

Update on Council services

Kerbside - COVID-19-related changes to collections stilll remain in place during Level 3. Fortnightly collections and all rubbish and recycling must be bagged and placed in your recycling wheelie bin before 7:30am on collection day, which is your usual fortnightly recycling collection day. Click here for more information. Remember that Kerbside collections are one day later following the ANZAC Monday public holiday (27 April). We are also accepting blue Council bags, bagged recycling, and mixed glass at drop-off points at our Refuse Transfer Stations.

Kerbside collections for Tuesday, 28 April:

Whangamata (Week 2 areas)

Pauanui

Mercury Bay South

Refuse Transfer Stations update:

Our Council's Refuse Transfer Stations (RTS) remain closed to the public until we have the appropriate government COVID-19 requirements in place.

We are working as quickly as possible to make the RTS compliant with the government's requirements so they can open more widely to the public. The tradespeople and technicians necessary to make the transfer stations compliant, as well a s the materials required, have only become available within the last few days, so we will keep you informed of the progress.

People can still drop off blue Council rubbish bags, bagged household recycling and mixed glass during normal operating hours at the Refuse Transfer Station entrances in the bins provided

Access for Existing Commercial Solid Waste and Business RTS Account Holders Only:

Bookings required: Businesses which have made a booking will have access for disposal of essential waste from Tuesday 28 April during normal RTS opening times.

Make a booking by calling the Refuse Transfer Stations prior to drop off. No booking, no entry.

Commercial solid waste operators will have priority access and will not require a booking.

Payment must be on account: no cash or Eftpos.

All material, including recycling, will go into the pit except for green waste and mixed glass for recycling.

The protocols we need to comply with to allow safe operation of the transfer stations under the government's Alert Level 3 restrictions include:

Health and safety protocols

Traffic management, on site, on roads and state highways

Contactless payment

Contract tracing

One out - one in

RTS hours and locations are on our website: tcdc.govt.nz/rts

Thank you for your ongoing support.

For an update on how Council services are changing under Alert Level 3 see tcdc.govt.nz/COVID-19.

Whitianga Ferry Service - The Whitianga Ferry Service will be recommencing on Tuesday 28 April under strict Alert Level 3 protocols. It will operate from 7:30am to 6:30pm and will be open to the public. But please remember it should only be used for uses permitted under the level 3 criteria. Some of the protocols that will apply are:

Passengers will not be permitted to have any contact with the driver

Only one way fares will be sold at 50% of the cost of a return fare, return tokens will not be issued

Payment by concession cards or paywave only, cash will not be accepted

Seats will be marked with the required 2 metre distancing on board

Waiting points will be marked on the wharves at either side with the required 2 metre distancince

Please respect the drivers and do not approach them and ensure that all requirements are adhered to.

What activities can you do under Alert Level 3?

We know that exercise and recreation is an important part of maintaining our health and wellbeing. However, this also presents a very high risk of transmission if we come into contact with others, use or touch common equipment or surfaces, or need rescuing or medical care.

The most important principle here is to stay safe (so that you do not need rescuing or medical care), and to stay physically distant from people outside of your bubble.

You can do activities that are local, which you can do safely, and which do not involve interacting with other people, or equipment touched by other people. You should go to your nearest beach or park, not your favourite one. Staying overnight at a bach or holiday home is not permitted.

If you are an experienced surfer, you can go to your local break. If you’re not experienced, don’t surf. If you want to go fishing you can do so from a wharf or the shore, but don’t cast off the rocks or fish from a boat (boating is not allowed). Tramping is ok for day walks on easy trails, same for mountain biking if you are experienced and know the trail. Please be aware of maintaining two metres distance from other people.

Do not use any common equipment touched by people from outside your bubble. Now is not the time to take up new activities, or expose yourself or your bubble to any risk. Use your common sense - stay local, stay safe.

Hunting - Hunters will be able to hunt on private land with special restrictions when New Zealand moves to Alert Level 3, but not on public conservation land. From next Tuesday morning, hunters can hunt locally - as long as they have the landholder’s permission and stick to the rules. More details here.

Stop the spread of the virus

With the arrival of COVID-19 there have been some substantial shifts in the demand for hand sanitizer, following guidance from central government on the range of measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The Coromandel Distilling Co. is able to produce an affordable hand sanitizer to help stamp out the virus and is offering this to emergency services, health related services, schools and government agencies at a discounted rate. By sourcing alcohol at a cheap rate the savings can be passed on to the consumer with a price drop of up to 40 per cent for bulk orders.

Our Council is pleased to support this initiative and we take this opportunity to share this information with you to procure a local product at a very competitive rate. For further enquiries you can contact Dr Paul Schneider at info@corodc.com, or phone 021 0299 0399.

Stay informed, get support or contact us:

Free phone 0800 800 405 is available between 7am-7pm daily for anyone struggling to get food, groceries, medication or other household goods and services. Find more here on what support is available during lockdown and some ways to stay connected.

Check our website's COVID-19 page for local information, daily updates and advice on how people can stay connected.

Tune into the radio - We’re advertising on local radio stations any important updates and our Mayor Sandra has an interview with CFM on Mondays, Gold FM on Tuesdays and with Coromandel More FM on Thursdays.

Newspapers - Keep an eye out in the local newspapers that are still running as we are advertising Council information in some of those.

Call us: 07 868 0200

Email: customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz

Website: tcdc.govt.nz

Follow our Facebook page

Sign up for Email newsletters

Make Online payments