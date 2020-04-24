Whanganui Council approves residential expansion west of Springvale

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 18:18

At its meeting on Thursday, 16 April 2020 Whanganui District Council adopted the recommendations of independent Commissioners and has approved a change to the Whanganui District Plan facilitating a new housing growth area west of Springvale.

The panel recommended that the Council approve Plan Change 53 - Springvale Structure Plan without any changes to what was notified in June/July 2019.

The Springvale Structure Plan has been developed to facilitate new housing in the Mosston Road, Fox Road and Fitzherbert Avenue areas.

The plan proposes a high quality urban environment, walkable neighbourhoods, with streets well-connected to public spaces and a shared cycleway network linking to schools and adjacent areas, clear management of stormwater and traffic, notably protection of the heavy vehicle function of Mosston Road.

Provision for a neighbourhood park is made south of Fox Road along with protection and potential enhancement of the TÄ«toki Wetland, an area of high cultural and ecological value.

Mayor Hamish McDouall says the purpose of the plan change is to meet projected housing demand for land out to 2065.

"It is a significant part of expanding the profile of Whanganui’s built environment which will allow for a lot of new sections to be developed over time.

"The rezoning represents a sustainable approach to city growth, planned to ensure economic, social and environment benefits are secured for future generations, in line with planning best practice."

HapÅ«, iwi, landowners, community groups and technical experts have informed the preparation of the Springvale Structure Plan in relation to ecological, archaeological, cultural, traffic and stormwater management options.

Whanganui District Council Planning Manager, Hamish Lampp, says a signficant residential subdivision has already been lodged with the Council and more are expected imminently now that the growth area is zoned for housing purposes.

"The adoption of the Structure Plan also concides with the construction of the Fitzherbert Avenue extension, linking Springvale with Mosston Road, with works likely to start in December this year."

More information about the Springvale Structure Plan is available on the Council website.