Serious crash north of Levin

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH 1, just north of Levin.
Police were notified of the crash at 6.20pm.
Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of officers at the scene.
At this stage there is no information available regarding the number of vehicles or people involved, or any injuries.
More information will be provided as soon as it is available.
