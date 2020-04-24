One dead following crash north of Levin

Friday, 24 April, 2020 - 22:01

Police can now confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash on SH 1 north of Levin at 6.20pm tonight.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance at the crash scene.

SH 1 between Kawiu Road and Paeroa Road will remain closed overnight.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible, or delay travel.