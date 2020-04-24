One dead following crash north of Levin

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash on SH 1 north of Levin at 6.20pm tonight.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance at the crash scene.
SH 1 between Kawiu Road and Paeroa Road will remain closed overnight.
Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible, or delay travel.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice