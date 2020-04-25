55% of ECE centres surveyed will open doors in level 3

Saturday, 25 April, 2020 - 13:40

55% of Early Childhood Council members surveyed said they’d open their doors on 29 April to support parents returning to work under COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

33% said they wouldn’t open, with 12% of centres still unsure.

ECC CEO Peter Reynolds said centres would be very different places to normal come Wednesday.

"Centres have been on the phone to parents to gauge how many children need to attend., but many won’t open because all their parents are taking government advice to keep children home if they can. If no children are coming, you don’t open," said Mr Reynolds.

Crucial detail released by the Ministry of Education through the week means 83% of members surveyed said they had all the information they need, or were confident it would come.

But 74% of members surveyed said they were feeling nervous, concerned or ‘only OK’ about opening.

"No-one’s done this before - centres are doing all they can to provide a safe environment for children and help prevent COVID-19 coming in through the door."

"Our members have been in close touch with parents throughout lockdown, providing assurance around cleaning and sanitization, and the systems they’ll use to keep children safe."

"Opening with low numbers gives centres the chance to embed their new ways of operating before Level 2," said Mr Reynolds.