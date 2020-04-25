Hunting allowed on private land at Alert Level 3

Saturday, 25 April, 2020 - 14:09

Hunters across New Zealand will be able to hunt on private land with special restrictions when New Zealand moves to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 next Tuesday 28 April.

Hunting will require the landholder’s permission and people to stick strictly to the rules.

Western Waikato Emergency Operations Centre Duty Controller Wayne Allan said the news would be welcome for families in Otorohanga, Waitomo and Waipa.

"Many of our residents have used hunting as a regular source of food for their families for generations," said Allan.

"Allowing hunting on private land at Alert Level 3 means people can once again provide for their families, and that’s a great source of pride," Allan said.

Hunters must stay within their region, hunt only on foot and stay in their bubbles. Quad bikes, motorbikes, helicopters, and utility, off-road and other motorised vehicles cannot be used.

Allan urges caution to hunters and a reminder that public conservation land remains off-limits.

"Any injury, slip or fall that requires search and rescue or medical attention will take resources away from areas that need them." Allan added.

"Consider how you can return safely to your bubble before you head out. Go in pairs, be deliberate in your movements and make sure your family knows when you should be home."

At Alert Level 3, people must not head into remote areas, for their safety and the safety of others.

New Zealanders are able to spend time in nature in their local area, but are reminded not to take up hunting as a new hobby or explore the back country and go on an overnight tramp.

In addition to hunting on public conservation land, duck hunting also remain prohibited until the second weekend of Alert Level 2.

The Government will further review the change of alert levels from Level 3 to Level 2 on 11 May.

The Department of Conservation has temporarily disabled the function on its website which allows hunters to apply for permits. This will be reassessed at Alert Level 2.

Head to www.covid19.govt.nz for the full breakdown on hunting at Alert Level 3.