Powerball and Strike roll over

Saturday, 25 April, 2020 - 21:47

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $7.4 million up for grabs on Wednesday night.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $6 million. Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed while New Zealand is in Alert Levels 3 and 4. Players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz.

Our live draws can’t continue at this time, so we have moved to computer generated draws for Lotto, Powerball and Strike, conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and more, visit www.mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.

Asthma NZ nurses around the country are busy doing virtual home visits during the lockdown to help and educate Kiwis struggling with asthma and other respiratory illness. With 100% of Lotto NZ profits being returned to over 3,000 good causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis to breathe easy. Find out more: https://mylotto.co.nz/community-winners/kiwis-helping-kiwis-asthma-nz