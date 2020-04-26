Traffic management planned as large fastfood chains reopen

Sunday, 26 April, 2020 - 12:18

Demand for takeaway food is expected to be high as Whanganui’s large fast food chains reopen their drive-through windows when the country moves to COVID-19 Alert Level 3 after 11.59pm on Monday, 27 April 2020.

Whanganui District Council’s Senior Roading Engineer, Brent Holmes, says, "Queues could form outside these businesses and we want to facilitate resumption of trading in a safe way.

"To minimise congestion and disruption to traffic flow we will put traffic management measures in place on Tuesday, 28 April near McDonald’s and Burger King in Victoria Avenue and near the McDonald’s in Liffiton Street. Traffic management will be in place near KFC on Victoria Avenue when it reopens on Thursday, 30 April," says Brent Holmes.

"There may also be a lot of traffic accessing Waste Management in Liffiton Street as it reopens to the public.

"Our roading contractor will monitor the traffic in all areas and implement additional traffic management if needed," says Brent Holmes.

Victoria Avenue

McDonald’s and Burger King will be entry ONLY from Victoria Avenue

No parking will be allowed outside McDonald’s and Burger King so queues can form in the current parking zones to ensure through traffic is kept flowing.

Cones will be installed in the centre of Victoria Avenue between Liverpool and Dublin streets to ensure traffic cannot cross the centre line to access the drive-throughs.

Burger King’s traffic will exit onto Dublin Street, turning left only

McDonald’s traffic will exit out onto Victoria Avenue in a left-hand turn direction only

Due to anticipated queues forming in the kerb-side car parks outside David Jones Motors, the Tranzit Bus service will be temporarily relocated.

Liffiton Street

Traffic accessing the McDonald’s drive-through will be required to enter the queue from TaupÅ Quay only, using the existing car parks in Liffiton Street to queue before ordering in the drive-through.

Cones will be installed in the middle of the street to ensure vehicles cannot turn right into McDonald’s. Vehicles will need to join the queue from TaupÅ Quay.