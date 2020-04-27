Council prepares to move to COVID-19 alert level 3

Monday, 27 April, 2020 - 11:57

The Council is preparing to move to Alert Level 3 at midnight but for the most part essential services will continue to be delivered remotely.

Mayor K Gurunathan says at that alert level 3 significant restrictions remain in place and we need to be even more vigilant as more businesses open up and people’s movements within our district start to increase.

"This is not the time to be complacent and we cannot afford to lose sight of the gains we’ve made so far in our fight against COVID-19.

"As a Council we are taking proactive steps to make sure we continue to operate safely in our bubbles within alert level 3 guidelines.

"The majority of Council staff will continue to work remotely to deliver your Council services but you will see a few more Council contractors out and about carrying out essential works where it is safe to do so.

"Our aquatic facilities, libraries, customer service centres, community venues, playgrounds, skateparks and public toilets will remain closed to help prevent the spread of the virus," says the Mayor.

The Mayor said Councillors will continue to meet remotely and Thursday’s Council meeting will be live streamed.

"As a Council, we are committed to making sure we are well placed to support the KÄpiti Coast community and economy to get back on its feet while, at the same time, making sure that we can continue to do our job and deliver essential services in a sustainable way.

"This a dynamic situation and the best way to stay up-to-date with Council services and activity is to visit the Council’s website www.kapiticoast.govt.nz, follow the Council’s Facebook page or Instagram page or sign up to receive the Council’s weekly e-newsletter Everything KÄpiti and Antenno alerts."