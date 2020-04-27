Marlborough District Council services at Alert Level 3

Monday, 27 April, 2020 - 13:25

As we switch to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday 28 April, a number of Council services will be restarting. Some services will remain closed however, including public toilets and playgrounds.

Parks, reserves and playgrounds

Parks and reserves are available for public use to get fresh air and exercise. Mowing and garden care will resume but it may take time before our green spaces recover from the lack of maintenance over the last month. Please be vigilant about physical distancing while out and about, and wash your hands when you get home.

Playgrounds will remain closed and park furniture like picnic tables and benches should not be touched or used, as it could contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

The Wither Hills Farm Park tracks are open and gates have been left open where possible to reduce the need for walkers to touch hard surfaces. The Wither Hills Mountain Bike Park and the Victoria Domain mountain bike tracks remain closed under Alert Level 3. Biking can still take place on the easier bike-designated trails outside the mountain bike park areas.

Rubbish and recycling

Although some rubbish and recycling facilities are open during Alert Level 3, you are encouraged to avoid using our waste facilities at this time.

Kerbside collection

Kerbside collections in Blenheim and Picton will continue as normal. To minimise the health risk of handling recyclables by our collection crews, these materials are being sent to landfill until further notice. Rolls of ten Council refuse bags are available for purchase from supermarkets.

Transfer stations

Transfer stations will remain open at Level 3 but will only accept bagged waste. Every second drop-off bay will be closed to enable social distancing. This means the emptying capacity is reduced by 50%, so if you are using the transfer station please be patient. During Level 3 onsite staff will record vehicle registration details as part of the contact tracing protocol.

Greenwaste

The Greenwaste site is open under normal operating hours but with controlled access to maintain social distancing.

Resource recovery centre

The resource recovery centre will continue to open as normal but access will be controlled to ensure social distancing is being observed.

Rural community recycling

The rural community recycling services and coin skips will continue to operate as normal at Alert Level 3.

Reuse centre

The reuse centre in Blenheim will remain closed during Alert Level 3.

Bluegums Landfill

The Bluegums landfill site is open its usual hours for existing commercial customers only.

Welfare support

Marlborough’s Civil Defence and Emergency Management Welfare function continues to support the regional response to COVID-19 during Alert Level 3.

The welfare team is available to help anyone who requires emergency accommodation, or those who don’t have anyone else to assist with their shopping. The Welfare team can also assist with basic warm clothing (particularly for children).

For example, those who are:

In self isolation and can’t get to the shops

Unable to access online shopping

Don’t have anyone they can ask to help.

If you or someone you know needs assistance please contact the Welfare Team on Ph: 03 520 7400 or email: welfare@marlboroughcdem.co.nz

Bus services

As at Level 4, off-peak bus services in Blenheim, Picton and Renwick will continue to operate at Alert Level 3, while commuter services remain cancelled until further notice. The off-peak services operate between 9.00 am and 3.00 pm.

Under Alert Level 3, all travel on Council’s bus services will continue to be free of charge in order to protect the health and safety of bus drivers by limiting passenger interaction, and removing the need to handle cash. Passengers are encouraged to individually record details of each trip they make for the purpose of contact tracing by the Ministry of Health, if required.

Passengers should exercise physical distancing when waiting for and travelling on buses. Stay at least two metres away from other passengers and leave the seat next to you empty. Wash and dry your hands thoroughly before and after your journey.

Council offices

Council reception in Blenheim and Picton remain closed under Alert Level 3. However, you can still contact us via email or via telephone. Please address all enquiries to mdc@marlborough.govt.nz Include your contact details and one of the team will contact you. If your request is urgent, call our 24-hour number 03 520 7400, however, please be aware call waiting times may be longer than usual. Council’s online services are operating as usual - many enquiries, applications, payments, submissions and other Council business can be carried out via Council’s website: www.marlborough.govt.nz

Council and committee meetings

Council and committee meetings will continue to be held remotely via Zoom under Alert Level 3. A recording and minutes will be available on the Council website following the meeting.

Libraries

Marlborough District Libraries will remain closed at Alert Level 3. However, online services including access to ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and newspapers are still available. People who are not already library members can sign up for a digital only membership online, allowing them to access library e-resources for 12 months. For more information on our online library services go to www.marlboroughlibraries.govt.nz/

Harbours

Under alert level 3 recreational power and sail boating is prohibited. Other water-based activities such as swimming, surfing, kayaking, canoeing, rowing, windsurfing and paddle boarding are allowed if you are already experienced and you stay close to shore. Staying overnight at a bach or holiday home is not permitted under Alert Level 3.

Hunting/tramping

Under Alert Level 3 tramping is permitted as long as it is a day walk on an easy trail. Many DOC trails are closed so check before you go and ensure you stay local and maintain a 2 metre distance from other people. Hunting on private land, with the landowner’s permission, is also allowed under Alert Level 3, provided it is a day hunt and is on foot. Overnight trips are not allowed and the use of quad bikes, off-road bikes, helicopters and other motorised vehicles is prohibited. Hunters must stay local and within their bubble.

Public toilets

All public toilets in Marlborough will remain closed under Alert Level 3. The Riverlands truck stop toilets are open for truckies and other essential services using SH1, and there are emergency portaloos in other locations for essential service workers.

Dogs

Dogs should continue to be on leads during Alert Level 3, even in dog exercise areas where leads aren’t normally required. It’s important to remember that pets are part of your bubble too. The virus can settle on their fur like any other surface, so keep your dog 2 metres from others, and don’t pat other people’s dogs. If you’re out walking your dog please ensure your pick up after it.

Noise control

During Alert Level 3, if you are being disturbed by noise, please phone the Council on 03 520 7400 at the time this is happening and one of our Noise Control Officers will be able to attend.

