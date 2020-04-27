Sumner businesses rally to launch delicious home delivery

Monday, 27 April, 2020 - 18:20

Local Sumner businesses have banded together to create a contactless home delivery and pick up service called Sumner Eats, so that the community can enjoy delicious food and drinks from their favourite local restaurants.

The service starts on 28 April when the country moves to alert level 3, following four weeks of lockdown - and home cooking.

Sumner’s residents can now choose from six local restaurants, including The Headless Mexican, Clink, Miss Peppercorn, The Village Inn, Cloud and Red Snapper, through the new website www.sumner-eats.co.nz.

The Headless Mexican owner Manfred Friedrich approached other local businesses with the idea as Covid-19 began to affect daily life in Christchurch, but had to shelve the concept when Aotearoa moved into alert level 4 on 1 April. Now Sumner’s restaurateurs are keen to get back into their kitchens.

"We don’t know when we can open our doors to the public again, or if that’s feasible even under alert level 2, but we can get back to preparing food and delivering it to our customers instead of serving it in-house," Manfred says. "After four weeks of being at home, I think many people will be ready to enjoy something different and have someone else cook for them."

"It is an unsettling time. I thought, at least we can provide delicious, healthy food that will comfort and support our customers. And they can support us to keep our businesses open as well. We are all in this together and we will get through it together."

Customers can order online and have food and drinks delivered to their home, or they can park at a participating restaurant and have their order delivered to their car. Both options are contactless and maintain safe distances between people.

Sumner Eats could be a good opportunity for Sumner residents to try out some different local restaurants, all of which are producing high quality, well-priced cuisine.

At The Headless Mexican, for example, cook Peer Freidrich makes his dishes from scratch using fresh ingredients for favourites such as burritos, tacos, enchiladas and nachos. Mexican is nourishing and satisfying and vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are all available.

"The restaurants in Sumner already had good hygiene practices in place, but we will be even more vigilant now to ensure we are keeping ourselves and each other as safe as possible," Manfred said. "We all want to be operating here in Sumner when the pandemic passes and the best way to achieve that is by doing what we do best - good food that makes people happy!"

Visit the Sumner Eats website www.sumner-eats.co.nz or email info@sumner-eats.co.nz for more information.