Use your brain; we don't want to lose the gains - council

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 09:56

We’ve been at home in our bubbles for four weeks but it’s important to remember that while parts of the economy are opening up under COVID-19 Alert Level 3, that doesn’t mean our social lives can open up too.

Paul Blewman, one of four controllers of the North Waikato Combined Emergency Operations Centre (NWCEOC), says while getting fresh air and exercise is important for our wellbeing, we still need to stay as close to home as possible under Alert Level 3 to reduce the risk.

"We’re asking you all to use your brains. We don’t want to lose the gains that we’ve made as a community and a country.

"While travel is being relaxed under Alert Level 3, the rule of thumb is simple. Keep it local. Don’t get in your car if you don’t have to. You should still only be travelling for essentials - work, school, groceries.

"We also know you’re all itching to get to places like the Hakarimata Summit Track, but this popular walking track will remain closed under COVID-19 Alert Level 3. This is due to the inability to enforce the physical distancing rule on the track and the use of handrails up the stairs," Mr Blewman says.

For more, see here: https://www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/news/media-releases/article/2020/04/27/use-your-brain-we-don-t-want-to-lose-the-gains