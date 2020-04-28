Police investigating assaults in Titahi Bay

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 12:10

Police investigating assaults on two people in Titahi Bay are appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward.

A 36-year-old man is appearing in Porirua District Court today charged with robbery and assault with intent to rape, after the incident on Onepoto Road around 10:45am yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry says a female victim was assaulted, as was a male passer-by who stopped to assist.

As well as assaulting both victims, the offender also stole several of their belongings before fleeing on foot.

Police were called by the victims, and with the assistance of police dogs located the offender at a nearby address, arresting him and recovering the stolen property.

The victims both received treatment for minor injuries and are being supported through this traumatic incident.

"I’m pleased that a prompt call to Police helped lead us to making a quick arrest," Detective Senior Sergeant Verry says.

"We want to reassure the public that we will do everything we can to hold people who engage in such behaviour to account."

Anyone who may have seen what happened in the Onepoto Road area yesterday morning, who has not yet spoken to Police, is asked to please get in touch on 105 quoting event number 200427/4943.