Waikato state highway works resuming under Alert Level 3

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 16:17

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says state highway works in the Waikato will resume from today (Tuesday 28 April), as the country moves to COVID-19 Alert Level 3.

While some essential state highway maintenance work has continued during the lockdown in order to keep the network safe for the movement of essential goods and to support lifeline functions, all non-essential maintenance work and capital project work was stopped with the move to Alert Level 4 on March 26.

Director Regional Relationships Steve Mutton says the safety of workers and road users is Waka Kotahi’s top priority, and we're working with contractors on specific COVID-19 plans for each of our work sites. Every one of these plans will align with the strict industry standards provided by Construction Health and Safety NZ.

"The transition back to on-site work will be different for every project, and the timing will depend on the nature and complexity of work sites. Some on-site activity will be able to resume straight away, but it will take time for some sites and projects to be fully operational."

Some key Waikato projects that will restart from today include:

Waikato Expressway, Hamilton section

Work on the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway project has resumed today (Tuesday April 28).

State Highway 2, Ngatea Main St

Resealing and kerb and channel work on SH2 Ngatea Main Street has resumed today (Tuesday 28 April).

State Highway 3, Awakino Tunnel Bypass

Work on the Awakino Tunnel Bypass project has resumed today (Tuesday April 28).

State Highway 25, The Narrows rock wall construction

Essential works on the construction of a rock wall on SH25 south of Coromandel began under Level 4. These works will continue as the country moves into Level 3 and are likely to take up to three months. More information is available in the Traffic Bulletin issued earlier this month.

Maintenance work will also resume across the Waikato, with Waka Kotahi’s contractors working hard to make the most of reduced traffic on the roads under Alert Level 3.

Mr Mutton says work at Alert Level 3 will not look like pre-pandemic work.

"A range of new measures will need to be in place, including restricted access to sites, requirements for workers to maintain physical distancing, and the use of additional protective clothing.

"At all Waka Kotahi sites, crews will go through a COVID-19 induction and learn the new practices and protocols (for that site/project) to keep them, the surrounding community and road users safe.

"Crews will form small working ‘bubbles’ who will stick together throughout the day while maintaining safe social distance, and where they are working away from home, will also share accommodation and travel bubbles.

"We are committed to getting New Zealand moving again, but we will not compromise on the safety of road workers or of road users."

He encouraged people driving through worksites to be patient, cautious and comply with all temporary speed limits to keep workers safe.

"These people are stepping outside of their bubbles to do vital work to keep all of us safe. Please be careful, be kind and do your part to ensure they make it home safe at the end of the day."

For further information on the resumption of state highway work see our COVID-19 Roadworks and projects FAQ page.