Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 16:55

QLDC announces level three services

As Aotearoa New Zealand transitions to alert level three, there will be minor changes in several of the services delivered by Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC).

As under level four, the main Council phone line will be operating and the priority will be to respond only to urgent issues, and phone lines for Frankton, Queenstown and WÄnaka libraries will also be staffed between 9.00am-5.00pm Monday to Saturday for specific queries relating to library membership and access to e-library services.

Please find details about individual QLDC departments below.

Solid Waste

- Kerbside collections will continue as usual.

- During Alert Level 3, glass will continue to be recycled into new glass bottles and jars by our reprocessor, O-I New Zealand, so long as we all keep it free from contamination.

- Mixed recycling (yellow bin) will temporarily be going to landfill as our Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) will remained closed during Alert Level 3 to protect the staff that sort our recycling by hand. The decision on when to reopen the MRF is likely to be made ahead of any move to Level 2

- Frankton Recycling Centre (Materials Recovery Facility) remains closed, including community drop off area.

- Community green waste sites remain closed and upcoming inorganic collections for remote communities may be rescheduled.

- The landfill will continue to be available for waste transported from the transfer stations and any essential and safe services that have an existing account. Construction of the landfill gas system will recommence.

- Public litter bins will continue to be serviced at a reduced frequency.

- Upcoming waste events (e.g. Dr Compost) will either be postponed or delivered online

- Online resources have been developed for delivering Waste Education (e.g. Enviroschools and EERST) and educators are working remotely with their schools.

- Requests for new bins and bin repairs will be limited to essential requests only.

- The Frankton and WÄnaka Transfer Stations will partially reopen under strict terms and conditions to keep everyone safe.

o Access to the Transfer Stations will continue for collection vehicles and essential services as per existing arrangements and limited access will be provided for safe services and members of the public who are struggling with excess waste or not eligible for the kerbside collection service.

- The Transfer Stations will only be accepting waste into the pit for disposal at landfill. Areas for diversion of items such as green waste, scrap metal, and hazardous goods will not be accessible during Alert Level 3.

- Access to the Transfer Stations will be managed via an online booking system, developed to keep both staff and users of the facilities safe.

- All interactions must be contactless, so payment is by account or paywave only.

- Make a booking for the Frankton Transfer Station here: https://franktontransferstation.qldc.govt.nz

- Make a booking for the WÄnaka Transfer Station here: https://wanakatransferstation.qldc.govt.nz

Roading

- Routine maintenance will continue as normal.

- Reactive maintenance activities will be expanded.

- Some construction activities will recommence where safe work practices and physical distancing can be maintained.

3 Waters

- Preventative maintenance and operational tasks will be undertaken as normal.

- Reactive maintenance activities will be expanded.

- Some construction activities will recommence where safe work practices and physical distancing can be maintained.

Parks

- Staggered implementation of routine maintenance to open spaces, tracks and trails, and high profile turf will proceed in line with Central Government guidelines.

- Assessment will be undertaken regarding public toilet closures, with some further opening of facilities anticipated.

- Closures of Parks facilities will remain in place at playgrounds, skate parks, pump tracks and Frisbee golf courses, drinking fountains, and some toilet facilities.

- Reactive maintenance will continue to be deferred.

Sport and Recreation/Libraries

All the district’s libraries and QLDC Sport and Recreation facilities will remain closed at alert level three with the exception of Frankton Golf Centre.

The course, located next to Queenstown Events Centre, will reopen for limited play from 8.30am Wednesday but the driving range, clubhouse, pro shop and bathrooms remain closed to the public. In line with official government guidance via Sport New Zealand, golf can only be played at Alert Level 3 so long as it does not involve interacting with other people outside of your bubble. All players and non-players must register in advance by calling 03 442 3584 between 9.00am-4.00pm or online via https://www.qldc.govt.nz/recreation/sport-rec-covid-19-info.

A further announcement on when all other council-managed sport, recreation and library facilities might reopen will be made before the country moves to alert level two.

While facilities are closed, our staff continue to create ways to keep our community active and connected, including free online workouts and a range of free eLibrary services. Keep an eye on the relevant websites and Facebook pages for updates:

Sport and Recreation: W: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/recreation/ F: @QLDCSportRec

Libraries: W: https://codc-qldc.govt.nz/ F: @QTlakeslibraries

Regulatory

- Recreational water use will now be allowed, although motorised forms remain forbidden; so no boating, jetskiing or sailing.

- Recreational and other non-commercial fishing or line-fishing allowed from shore only.

- Animal control will remain active. Don’t forget to keep your dogs on a lead when out and about.

- Noise control is available to respond to complaints.

- Parking officers will be available to respond to complaints, and there will be patrols in a limited capacity.

Building, Resource Consents and Planning

- Site visits for building inspections and the issuing of code of compliance certificates will commence from 28 April.

- Building and Planning services (such as accepting and processing applications, issuing consents or requests for approvals) will continue as much as possible.

- All non-notified resource consent applications, where a site visit was held before the lockdown period, will continue to be processed.

- Notified applications where the submission period has closed, there are no submitters wishing to be heard, a site visit has been undertaken, all expert reports are completed (or don’t require further site visits), and a hearing is not required will continue to be processed.

- Staff will be able to visit sites in places where a site visit was not undertaken before the lockdown period, as well as for applications received since the lockdown was implemented. Where Level 3 restrictions may restrict staff from being able to undertake and complete a site visit, staff will liaise with applicants.

- We anticipate being able to proceed with notifying limited notified applications, with some exceptions. Submission periods are anticipated to be extended.

- When convenient for all parties, hearings will be held over Skype or Zoom where they involve only Council, the applicant, and one or two submitters. Commissioners must have already undertaken a site visit or be comfortable that one is not required.

- Pre-application meetings will occur via Skype.

- The Duty Planner service remains available through Skype and email queries; however, because Skype may not be consistently reliable, please email queries to services@qldc.govt.nz with the subject line "Attention Duty Planner".

> Notified resource consents that involve a number of submitters and have a high level of community interest have been postponed until further notice. These will be reviewed upon a move to Level 2. Publicly Notified resource consents that are ready to be notified will also be reassessed under Level 2.

> Applications where a s95 decision is to be made, which require expert input that requires a site visit, will not be progressed under Level 3.

Updates and further details can be found on QLDC’s website at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/covid-19