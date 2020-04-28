The Coromandel gets creative and contactless about getting back to business

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 17:15

Some businesses can reopen under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 as long as they offer a "click-and-collect" type service with contactless payment.

Business people in the Coromandel are finding creative - and tech-savvy - ways to open shop and serve people while meeting the Alert Level 3 requirements to keep operations contactless.

"I’ve been having a look online and I’m blown away by the ingenuity of our business people in finding ways to take and fill orders now that some are permitted," says our Mayor Sandra Goudie. "I know I’ve been hanging out for a good barista coffee!

"I’ve seen all sorts of shops advertising click-and-collect services on their Facebook pages and I’ve seen delivery services spring up like Coro Eats in Coromandel Town and Zip Zap Deliveries in Whitianga," Mayor Sandra says. "If you can, look up your favourite local shops online or in the phone book and place an order - they’d love the business, even if it’s to order a voucher that you can use later on.

"But while some businesses are able to get back to work, we need to remember that for most of us life under Alert Level 3 doesn’t look much different than Level 4. Please continue physical distancing and make sure to follow the hygiene recommendations and safety protocols for staff, customers and the wider community," Mayor Sandra says. "Level 3 is about kickstarting our economy, not our social lives."

We’ve been inviting businesses that are open and compliant with the government requirements of Alert Level 3 to get in touch with us and we’ll list your details on our website. If you would like us to help promote your business this way, please email dana.little@tcdc.govt.nz.

There are seven "golden rules" for businesses at Alert Level 3

Your workers must work from home if they can.

Workplaces must operate safely - maintain physical distance between workers, recording who is working together, limiting interaction between groups of workers, disinfecting surfaces, and maintaining high hygiene standards.

Retail and hospitality businesses can only open for delivery and contactless pre-ordered pick up - customers cannot enter stores.

Supermarkets, dairies and petrol stations can continue to allow customers into their stores, with the same restrictions and measures in place as Alert Level 4.

Businesses cannot offer services that involve face-to-face contact or sustained close contact (for example hairdressing, massage, house cleaning, or door-to-door salespeople).

Other in-home services can be delivered if it is safe to do so (like tradespeople for repairs or installations) - keep two metre separation from those in the house.

Most workers will not require PPE to stay safe at work. Incorrectly used PPE can create more risk. Good hygiene measures like hand washing with soap and water, physical distancing, sneeze and cough etiquette, and wiping down surfaces is the best defence against COVID-19.

The business.govt.nz website has more information about what you can and can’t do under Alert Level 3 as a business.

The WorkSafe website has general and sector specific guidance that will help businesses determine how they can operate safely. As a part of this, businesses are required to complete a COVID-19 Work Safe Plan which has had staff input and is shared with staff.

For more detail on what you can and cannot do under Level 3 in general, check out the COVID-19 Government website.

For businesses in the visitor industry, our Regional Tourism Organisation Destination Coromandel, is hosting a webinar on working together to reboot the industry.

Join Destination Coromandel General Manager Hadley Dryden and his team on Thursday 30 April at 10am. Join the meeting on Zoom through this link.

Meeting ID: 333 972 0093

Password: coromandel

Please join the webinar with your video off - this helps make sure everyone can hear, as internet connection speed can be a challenge in some parts of our region.

Update on Council Services, Facilities and Projects:

Our Regulatory team has been out and about today checking on businesses, and will continue to do so over the coming days, to make sure the government’s Alert Level 3 requirements are being met.

"In general, businesses that are open have been doing the right thing - they’ve got good signage up explaining how their processes work and they’re taking orders and filling without contact with customers," Brian Taylor, our Council’s Regulatory Manager says.

"There were a few queues outside some cafes, so we want to remind people to maintain their physical distancing, stay two metres apart from other customers and to sneeze or cough into their elbows," Mr Taylor says.

Work on some of our capital projects has been able to resume, including:

The improvements to Coromandel Town’s main road (pictured). Completion is expected by mid-May at the latest.

The upgrades to our water treatment plants in Tairua and Pauanui.

Refuse Transfer Stations (RTS):

Continue operations as under Alert Level 4, with drop-off bins near the entrances for domestic rubbish in blue Council bags, bagged recycling, and mixed glass only.

RTS hours and locations are on our website: tcdc.govt.nz/rts

We’re working as quickly as possible to make the transfer stations compliant with the government’s requirements so they can open more widely to the public. As soon as we have any change, and can allow access for the wider public, we will communicate this.

Existing account holders can now use the transfer stations.

Bookings required: Businesses which have made a booking will have access for disposal of essential waste from Tuesday 28 April during normal RTS opening times.

Make a booking by calling the Refuse Transfer Stations prior to drop off. No booking, no entry.

Commercial solid waste operators will have priority access and will not require a booking.

Payment must be on account: no cash or Eftpos.

All material, including recycling, will go into the pit except for green waste and mixed glass for recycling.

Kerbside Collections:

Continue as under Alert Level 4.

Fortnightly collections and all rubbish and recycling must be bagged and placed in your recycling wheelie bin before 7:30am on collection day, which is your usual fortnightly recycling collection day. Click here for more information and schedules.

Other Council Services:

Building inspections will start back up but following strict procedures. We will follow the New Zealand COVID-19 Construction Protocols.

Planning site visits that can't be done by visual link will start back up only if agreement from applicant is given. These will be contactless.

Food audits will continue to be completed remotely.

Building and RMA compliance activities will only be undertaken for priority work, similar to Alert Level 4.

Noise control resumes.

Parking enforcement will turn back on for significant parking violations (dangerous, broken yellow lines etc.)

Freedom Camping enforcement resumes.

Animal control will deal with attacks and stock on road.

More requests for service will be responded to across compliance teams. Priority/urgent jobs will be back to normal, all other requests will be resolved without contact (for example, site assessment from the road and a phone call).

Building consents, Planning consents, Food and Alcohol licences will still be processed remotely.

Council Facilities:

Libraries, playgrounds, sports facilities (including skate parks), boat ramps and meeting halls remain closed.

Twenty-three of our more-than-90 public toilets are open, the rest are closed. The open locations are on our website at tcdc.govt.nz/publictoilets.

Check our website for more on our Council services, projects and facilities under Alert Level 3: tcdc.govt.nz/covid-19.

Key Contacts and Sources of Information:

Waikato welfare support helpline (freephone 0800 800 405) is available between 7am - 7pm for anyone struggling to get groceries, medication or other essential items.

If you have cold or flu symptoms get tested - phone your GP or Healthline (0800 358 5453) first.

Government helpline 0800 779 997.

Need to talk? Call or text 1737 or visit www.allright.org.nz/campaigns/getting-through-together

Essential business enquiries essential@mbie.govt.nz or 0800 22 66 57.

Reporting breaches of any Alert Level 3 restrictions 105.police.govt.nz.

Queries about transport email essentialtravel@transport.govt.nz.

For financial support visit www.workandincome.govt.nz or call 0800 559 009.

Information about sport and recreation under Alert Level 3 is on the Sport New Zealand website.