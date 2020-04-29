Two arrested after fleeing police in Marlborough

Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 - 07:50

Two people have been arrested after fleeing from police in rural Marlborough yesterday afternoon.

A 38-year-old man will appear in Blenheim District Court today on a number charges, including failing to stop for police, reckless driving and aggravated assault.

A 39-year-old woman has also been charged in relation to the incident.

The pair failed to stop for police on State Highway 63 near the Waihopai Valley Rd turn off at around 2.20pm yesterday.

Police abandoned the pursuit in Wairau Valley shortly after, out of concern for the safety of officers.

The pair were located in farmland surrounding St Arnaud at 6.40pm yesterday, following an extensive search by police.

Police would like to thank local residents for their cooperation and assistance during the search.